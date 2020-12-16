FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Signee RJ Sorensen

SI All-American breaks down 2021 Louisville football defensive end signee RJ Sorensen
Author:
Publish date:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and defensive end RJ Sorensen is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Sorensen:

Prospect: RJ Sorensen
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Incredible length on this prospect. Carries his weight exceptionally well and has room for more if asked.

Athleticism: The first step isn’t eye-popping, the bend isn’t great, but everything is above average in terms of twitch and explosion. He redirects flat down the line of scrimmage quickly and efficiently.

Instincts: He’s got a knack for dislodging the ball from the ball carrier, and when he can’t get a pass rush, he has the length to get his hands into the passing lane. Closes rushing lanes from the quarterback quickly.

Polish: He’s trying to work a pass rush skillset It’s just not quite refined enough to be extremely effective just yet. His eyes are constantly in the backfield, and he’s plays with decent pad level for someone his size.

Bottom Line: Depending on how much weight you put on Sorenson in the college ranks, he could make for a great defensive tackle. However, if you run an odd front defense, he’s going to be able to stack and shed flawlessly at the defensive end position.

RJ Sorensen's Junior Year Highlights:

x

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

BenPerryHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Benjamin Perry

5d96a5c9d2941.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Signee TJ Lewis

5d408d114f9f5.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Demetrius Cannon

9755025
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Signee Vic Mullen

AaronGunn
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Aaron Gunn

5dd53c1744274.preview-2
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Jaylin_Alderman
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ILB Signee Jaylin Alderman

BralynOliverHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Bralyn Oliver

0044499-khck-1280x720
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Michael Gonzalez