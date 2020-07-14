SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate RJ Sorensen Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RJ Sorensen
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School 
Committed to: Louisville
Projected Position: Defensive End/Tackle

Frame: Incredible length on this prospect. Carries his weight exceptionally well and has room for more if asked.

Athleticism: The first step isn’t eye-popping, the bend isn’t great, but everything is above average in terms of twitch and explosion. He redirects flat down the line of scrimmage quickly and efficiently.

Instincts: He’s got a knack for dislodging the ball from the ball carrier, and when he can’t get a pass rush, he has the length to get his hands into the passing lane. Closes rushing lanes from the quarterback quickly. 

Polish: He’s trying to work a pass rush skillset It’s just not quite refined enough to be extremely effective just yet. His eyes are constantly in the backfield, and he’s plays with decent pad level for someone his size.

Bottom Line: Depending on how much weight you put on Sorenson in the college ranks, he could make for a great defensive tackle. However, if you run an odd front defense, he’s going to be able to stack and shed flawlessly at the defensive end position.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American