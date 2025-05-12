Louisville Lands Inside ESPN's 2025 Post-Spring Way-Too-Early Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Now that we are roughly halfway through the month of May, early preseason top 25 polls are starting to churn out with a lot more regularity. With that, the folks over at ESPN decided to update their own Way-Too-Early Top 25 now that spring ball is well in the rear view mirror and spring transfer portal movement is largely complete.
After ranking the Louisville football program at the No. 20 spot in their original Way-Too-Early Top 25 Poll back in January, bumped the Cardinals down a couple spots to No. 22 in the post-spring version.
Penn State, Clemson, Texas, Georgia and Ohio State round out the top five, while Clemson, SMU at No. 15 and Miami at No. 21 are the only ACC schools ranked higher than Louisville.
"After a season full of near misses in 2024, Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm is rolling with another transfer quarterback this season," ESPN's Mark Schlabach wrote. (Miller) Moss started nine games at USC before losing the job in 2024; he threw for 3,469 yards with 27 touchdowns in his career there. The good news for Moss is he'll join an offense with (Isaac) Brown, one of the best tailbacks in the FBS, and a receiver corps that includes (Chris) Bell and Caullin Lacy, who sat out most of last season after breaking his collarbone.
"The Cardinals might have to score a lot of points because their defense is probably going to be a work in progress. There were big losses up front, although leading tacklers (T.J.) Quinn and (Stanquan) Clark are returning. Louisville added a few defensive backs from the portal to also rebuild the back end."
Louisville has been featured on nearly every preseason top 25 poll to be released up to this point. USA TODAY ranked them as high as No. 16, On3 put them at No. 22 and 24 in their two post-spring polls, and CBS Sports placed them at No. 23.
It's not surprising why so many people are high on Louisville as they head into year three of the Jeff Brohm era. While 24 players have since entered the portal, the Cardinals have countered that with 28 transfer additions. UofL also brings back players like Caullin Lacy, Isaac Brown, Stanquan Clark, and several other impact playmakers.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
