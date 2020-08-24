Everything you need to know about Louisville's updated plan for 2020 season

After weeks of wondering whether or not fans would be allowed in attendance of home football games for the 2020 season, Louisville fans finally got their answer.

Citing concerns around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the University announced Monday that they will be reducing the capacity of Cardinal Stadium to 30% - or approximately 18,000 fans per game.

"UofL leadership continues to work collaboratively with the Governor's office and others to craft a safe, flexible ticketing and operation plan for fans at a reduced stadium capacity," the university said in a release. It was also noted that "the plan is subject to change with the fluidity of the landscape".

This far from the only adjustment that Louisville has had to make in preparation for the upcoming season. In addition to providing an update about ticketing procedures, Louisville has put in place additional safety measurements in and around Cardinal Stadium.

All ticketing for the season will be digital via the CardsMobile app, and UofL "will be reaching out to all fans with information reflecting their individual status and options". Season ticket holders will receive priority.

In order to accommodate the influx of digital usage in and around the stadium, UofL has put in place "an enhanced distributed antenna system and an additional carrier to the network" that will "improve cellular service for fans".

Below are the changes that the university has put in place, courtesy of the UofL Athletic Department:

Reduced Capacity

Stadium seating bowl will have a reduced capacity of 30% for fans, based 6 foot social distanced seating.

Adidas Club will remain closed to fans.

Premium boxes are sold in pods of 4 and will remain as-is.

Premium box ticket holders will not have access to the Pepsi Club for games this season.

Club seat ticket holders will be restricted to their individual club space only. Access to other club spaces will not be allowed.

Suites are private and, therefore, we will allow suite holders to determine their individual suite capacity per game. Suites will be issued no more than 18 tickets per game which equals the amount of seats in each suite. No SRO tickets will be allowed this year. No additional guests above the amount of tickets issued per suite will be permitted.

South Terrace Deck will have tents placed across the field side of the concourse to prevent a view of field and promote fans sitting in their socially distanced, assigned seats.

No Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets will be issued for any areas of the stadium.

Premium Box & Suite Holders

You will receive tickets for all seats located within your box/suite to all 6 home games.

We are not able to offer standing-room-only tickets for suites this season.

All money paid towards season standing-room-only tickets and the eliminated seventh home game have been put on your account as a credit.

Club Season Ticket Holders

You will receive an email with the access time when you can select your seat location.

You can log in any time after this time to select your new seats, but additional season ticket holders will have access each day.

You will be allowed the same number of seats you have on the season, with a maximum of 4 per account.

All money paid toward the 2020 football season has been held on your account as a credit to use toward the new package.

Season Ticket Holders

In the coming days, you will receive an email from the UofL Athletics Ticket Office with specific information regarding your 2020 Louisville football ticketing options.

You will be allowed the same number of seats you have on the season, with a maximum of 4 per account.

All money paid toward the 2020 football season has been held on your account as a credit to use toward the new package.

Parking

Parking lots will open 3 hours prior to kickoff . Tailgating will be permitted in university owned lots.

Tailgating will be permitted in university owned lots. Parking passes will not be sold to individuals who do not have tickets to the games.

Fans will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance within the lots

To limit interactions with fans, one season-long hang tag will be issued to all premium season ticket holders and fans parking in the Planet Fitness purple lot will have a mobile parking pass through the CardsMobile App.

When parking guests in the Planet Fitness Purple lots, parking attendants will skip spaces to encourage social distancing within the lot.

Stadium Entry

Gates will open to ticket holders 1 ½ hours prior to game start time to encourage physical distancing.

There will be no team CardMarch prior to entering the stadium.

Box office will be open with physical distancing enforced. All purchases will be by credit card only. Will call will be reduced as much as possible.

A Clear Bag Policy will be strictly enforced. No other types of bags or purses of any size will be allowed. Medical bags will be inspected and tagged prior to entry. Purses, billfolds or clutches placed inside a clear bag will not be allowed in. Patrons are encouraged to leave all items loose inside the clear bag for more efficient, safe inspections to be performed by security. Guests with any bags found within a clear bag will be asked to return it to their vehicle or make the choice to throw it away prior to entering the facility.

Not Approved for Entry: Purses larger than a clutch bag, computer bags, briefcases, camera bags, backpacks, any bag larger than the permissible size, fanny packs, tinted or printed pattern plastic bag, cinch bags, oversized tote, luggage of any kind.

Mask Requirement

Face coverings will be required to enter the facility and will be worn at all times.

Anyone that has a reading of 100.4° or higher will be directed to a cool down tent. After a 10-minute cool down period a second temperature check will be conducted. If the temperature displayed is 100.4° or higher the person will be refused entry.

Enhanced Sanitation

Water fountains will be turned off except for sensor controlled water bottle refill stations.

Dedicated event staff will be positioned with counting clickers at each restroom to limit occupancy of restrooms to ensure physical distancing.

