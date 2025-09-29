Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program might have started their matchup at Pitt in a 17-0 hole, they still were able to claim victory in their ACC opener, climbing back to secure a 34-27 win this past Saturday.
Before we close the book on the game and transition to the matchup vs. Virginia, I wanted to provide some closing thoughts and observations from the game against the Panthers:
- First of all, what an incredibly strange game this was. Between the influx of penalties on both sides, and the fact that it was a pass-happy affair with varying degrees of success, this game had very little flow to it and was one of the longer games I've ever witnessed in person. Not to mention that the first and second halves were near-complete polar opposites of each other. It was like watching two different games in one afternoon. But regardless of how it played out, at the end of the day, Louisville made plays when it counted the most. This wasn't exactly a test that they passed with flying colors, and there is a lot to critique from this game, but the Cards are still undefeated. As we've already established this season, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.
- This might be an underrated storyline as to why Louisville was able to mount the comeback, but the coaching staff deserves some credit for the in-game adjustments they made. Especially considering Brohm and Co. hadn't exactly lit the the world on fire with their play calling heading into this game. But as the game went on, Brohm opted to implement more short area spacing concepts into the passing game to take advantage of Pitt's pressure-heavy defense, with some shot plays sprinkled in. it was the perfect adjustment. Sure, the game plan was far from perfect, considering the end-of-half clock management was suspect to say the least, and I continue to be baffled by Brohm's obsession with screen plays on third and a mile. But like the players, the coaches had a much better showing in crunch time.
- To say Miller Moss has a bad start to this game would be an understatement. In the first quarter, his timing seemed to be way off, especially on outside throws, and he routinely put way too much air under his balls. I was started to have serious doubts about going with Moss for the rest of the season after his brutal pick-six. But he able to find a little bit of rhythm in the second quarter, and after halftime, he looked much more poised. Don't get wrong, he still needs to work on the fact that he still throws a little bit too high. But in the second half, he looked like the Miller Moss that we expected him to be this season.
- This was the first game in which Chris Bell finally put together the elite game we know he is capable of making. Sure, he'd been good in the previous three games, but maybe not great per se. Bell, with his deadly combo of size and speed, was incredibly consistent on a down-to-down basis, and he helped Moss settle down after his shaky start.
- Additionally, it was great to see the tight ends play a significant role in the game plan. The play design on Jaleel Skinner's touchdown was incredibly beautiful, and Nate Kurisky stepped up when needed. I'd like to see them a lot more involved to begin the game, but it's a start.
- While Louisville didn't exactly have a great day on the ground, it's hard to fault the running backs. Both Isaac Brown and Duke Watson are playing hurt, and Pitt has one of the most physical and aggressive front seven's in college football. However... Brown really needs to make an effort to improve his pass blocking. He's a certified liability in that department at this point.
- But even with that last part in mind, it was jarring seeing the offensive line get man-handled like they were at times. Yes, they did look somewhat better in the second half in pass protection. But from start to finish, the run blocking was absolutely atrocious. I truly don't know what the answer is up front for Louisville.
- Alright, now onto the defense. While they were not perfect, that side of the line of scrimmage for Louisville certainly played at a much higher level than their offensive counterparts. Against the run and pass, the defensive line was consistently impactful. Sure, Pitt was missing starting running back Desmond Reid, who is undoubtedly the key to their offense. But they did a great job not letting any runs break loose for major gains, as well as (for the most part) either containing or getting after Eli Holstein. Not to mention they continue to be a force when it comes to batting passes at the line of scrimmage.
- T.J. Quinn, take a bow. I've certainly been critical of his efforts in pass coverage of the course of his collegiate career. But in this game, he without question was a major difference maker when dropping back into coverage. He played out of his mind in that fourth quarter, snagging two interceptions and generating a pressure that forced a turnover on downs. Then you add in Antonio Watts' insane one-handed interception on a great read, as well as a good day at the office by Kalib Perry, and the linebacking corps was arguably the best unit for the Louisville defense.
- As for the secondary, let's just say they had an up-and-down day like Miller Moss did. There were a handful of coverage busts that simply cannot happen, and both coaches and players were equally to blame for that. But fortunately, like Moss, the Cardinals' defensive backs certainly played better in the second half. Tayon Holloway did a good overall job at shutting down whoever lined up in front of him, while D'Angelo Hutchinson continues to make plays all over the field. Jabari Mack nearly made a great play on the rep where he gave up a touchdown to Cataurus Hicks, but that's a rep where you just tip your hat to the receiver. There were some overall struggles when it came to playing man-to-man, but they made up for it by performing very well in zone coverage. That being said, you'd like to see JoJo Evans and Corey Gordon be a little more consistent.
- I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the impact that special teams had on this game. There was the muffed punt that led to Louisville's first score, there was the fumbled snap by Pitt's punter that led to a one-play touchdown by Bell, and then there was Keller's incredible 57-yard field goal. Pitt was also held to -14 punt return yards and just a 19.0 kickoff return average. Special teams, special players.
- Yet again, penalties continue to handicap this team. While there weren't any massive plays wiped out as a result of a flag this week (unlike previous games), committing nine penalties for nearly 100 yards in inexcusable. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalties especially have to stop, as you're just giving away the game by being a bonehead.
- I'll close with this thought: Like I said in the beginning, it's better to win ugly than lose pretty. But at the same time, Louisville has to find a way to be able to play more consistently. The offensive line simply needs to be better. Miller Moss has to fine tune his timing and overthrows. The occasional massive coverage busts that are a product of miscommunications just can't happen. Penalties cannot continue to plague them. The season only gets harder from here, and Virginia comes into L&N Stadium with a ton of momentum behind them. The Cardinals need to play a more clean brand of football, or that undefeated mark won't last long.
(Photo of Isaac Brohm: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
