Louisville's Final Two Games Altered For Second Time

(Photo of Josh Johnson, Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - For the second time in seven days, the University of Louisville's football schedule has to bend to the will of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Like the first time, it was not due to any issues within the confines of the Cardinals' facility.

On Saturday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced a pair of schedule changes involving the Cardinals. Louisville's road contest against Boston College, which had recently been moved to the end of the season, will now be played next weekend on Saturday, November 28.

Louisville's game in which they will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, which was previously scheduled for next weekend, will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 as the final game of the 2020 season. The Cardinals will also honor their 18 seniors as part of Senior Day.

The schedule changes push the end of Louisville's season back by an additional week, and the Cardinals now have two consecutive bye weeks prior to their season finale.

Although never explicitly connected, the changes likely come after Saturday's Clemson vs. Florida State game was postponed. Both teams' medical personnel were "unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game".

Kickoff time and network designation for Louisville's upcoming game at Boston College will be announced on Sunday, November 22.

