ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is riding a wave of momentum right now. This past weekend, they came through when the lights were brightest, knocking No. 2 Miami down in South Florida.
This upcoming week will test their ability to refocus following a massive victory, with Boston College coming to L&N Stadium this weekend, Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
As is the nature of football, both teams are dealing with a handful of injuries ahead of the matchup.
On the Louisville side, backup running back Duke Watson is the most noteworthy banged up Cardinal. He suffered an apparent ankle injury vs. Virginia, and did not play against Miami. Additionally, offensive linemen Mak Pounders and Naeer Jackson were ruled "out" for the matchup with the Canes.
As for Boston College, their defense has been hit extremely hard by injuries. Starting running back Turbo Richard suffered a shoulder injury vs. UConn in the second quarter, and was later ruled out for the rest of the game. Linebacker Daveon Crouch, plus defensive backs Amari Jackson and Syair Torrence did not play in the last ACC game vs. Clemson.
With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Thursday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Boston College. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and a final report will then be released two hours before Saturday 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Boston College
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark|
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
QUESTIONABLE
- WR #14 Kris Hughes
- DL #23 Wesley Bailey
- LB #54 Jaxon Panariello
- OL #57 Naeer Jackson
- OL #72 Sam Secrest
PROBABLE
- DL #92 Micah Carter
Boston College Eagles
OUT
- LB #1 Daveon Crouch
- WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
- WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
- LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
- DB #10 Syair Torrence
- DB #14 Ashton Cunningham
- DB #24 Amari Jackson
- LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.
- DB #29 Cameron Martinez
- WR #38 Will Graves III
- DL #51 Sterling Sanders
- WR #80 Bryce Dopson
- DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
QUESTIONABLE
- RB #2 Turbo Richard
- LB #44 Palaie Faoa
- OL #56 Eryx Daugherty
PROBABLE
- DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins
- OL #71 Jude Bowry
