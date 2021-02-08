Five Questions Heading Into Louisville's 2021 Spring Practice

Here are the five biggest questions surrounding the Louisville football program as they begin spring practice:

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It seems like only yesterday that the Louisville football program was walking off the field for the final time of the 2020 season after thrashing Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.

But as quickly as that season ended, preparation for a new season is now beginning. The Cardinals are set to begin spring practice on Monday, Feb. 8, their first of fifteen spring practice sessions of the 2021 offseason.

Unfortunately, that home beatdown against the Demon Deacons was one of a few highlights last season, as Louisville ended the 2020 season with just a 4-7 record and a 3-7 record in Atlantic Coast Conference.

Since that season ended, it has been a fairly active offseason for the program. Four assistant coaches have departed for other positions, with head coach Scott Satterfield getting all four vacancies filled as of Sunday, Feb. 7.

Louisville also saw the fruits of the recruiting labors pay off, as they signed one of their best on-paper classes in school history.

Heading into Satterfield's third season as the head coach, there is no shortage of storylines. Here are our five biggest questions surrounding the Louisville football program heading into the start of spring practice:

Can the team improve their turnover margin from 2020?

Whenever you tell the story about the 2020 season for Louisville, that conversation starts, and probably ends with, turnovers. And for good reason. The Cardinals had a turnover margin of -12, which was the second-worst in FBS behind only Duke's -19,

Most of this was because of how often the offense coughed it up, as they lost 24 turnovers - good for fourth-worst behind Georgia Tech & Mississippi State's 25 and Duke's 39.

The defense didn't do the offense a lot of favors either, as they were only able to corral 13 turnovers in Louisville's favor. Many times they found themselves in the right positions to make make a play, but couldn't quite reel in the interception.

How much did this truly affect Louisville's final record? Think about it like this: Per Football Outsiders, the Cardinals scored a touchdown on 33.1% of their offensive drives (38th in FBS), but also turned it over on 18.2% of their drives (119th in FBS).

In laymen's terms, Louisville's offense was very much boom or bust in 2020. If they cut down on the bust, and there would have been a *lot* more boom, possibly enough to give them a winning record.

Turnovers were mainly an offensive issue, but one that affected the defense as well. If both sides can improve on last season in this department, the sky could possibly be the limit for Louisville.

Will Malik Cunningham have a bounce-back year?

Many were wondering how much higher quarterback Malik Cunningham would go after putting forth a stellar 2019 campaign in which he set the school record for passing efficiency. Instead, there was some regression.

By all accounts, he had a decent 2020 season. He completed 64.1% of his passes and averaged 237.9 passing yards per game, both of which were career-highs for the Montgomery, Ala. native.

The problem, however, was that he was the biggest contributor to Louisville's turnover woes. He threw 12 interceptions as well as fumbled three times - over half of the Cardinals lost turnovers.

With so many defenses keying on Tutu Atwell and the coaching staff under-utilizing Dez Fitzpatrick, Cunningham never truly seemed comfortable, many times opting to make just one read on most plays. It also didn't help that he was getting sacked 2.73 times per game.

Hiring Pete Thomas as the quarterbacks coach was probably one of the best coaching staff hires Louisville made, as the two are very familiar with one another and will give Cunningham the best chance to improve in the turnover department. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but it's a good first step in the right direction.

Who will emerge as the go-to guy on offense?

This is probably the biggest question as it pertains to strictly the offensive side of the ball. Heading into the 2021 season, Louisville is losing not one, not two, but their top three offensive weapons.

Wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick opted to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, as did running back Javian Hawkins. Those three accounted 2,280 yards of offense in 2020, or 46.7% of Louisville's total offense.

With the Cardinals losing so much offensive production, there is now plenty of competition as to who will become the next "go-to guy" on that side of the ball.

Wide receiver Justin Marshall, who was the third starting receiver behind Atwell and Fitzpatrick, had a slightly disappointing 2020 as he caught just seven passes for 87 yards.

The most returning production in the wide receiver room comes from Braden Smith, a JUCO transfer who logged 27 receptions for 370 yards. Tight end Marshon Ford was the most productive pass catcher who returns to Louisville, tallying 309 yards and six touchdowns on 25 receptions. Jordan Watkins also showed flashes of brilliance in his freshman season

The running back room will more than likely be running back by committee, unless someone really stands out in spring and fall camp. Jalen Mitchell actually led the Cardinals in yards per carry with 6.7, rushing for 347 yards and a pair of scores. Injuries plagued both Hassan Hall and Maurice Burkley, as the duo rushed for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

There are also some newcomers who could very well make an early impact. Some candidates are wide receivers Ahmari Huggins-Bruce & Demetrius Cannon, as well as running back Trevion Cooley.

Will Louisville be able to get more pressure up front defensively?

Before the defense started to take off in the latter half of the 2020 season, they really struggled at time. While a variety of factors can be blamed for their slow start, their inability to generate pressure was arguably close to the top of the list.

Last season, the Cardinals generated just 2.00 sacks and 5.7 tackles for loss per game, both of which ranked just 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville also was, more often than not, dominated at the point of attack on run plays, as they gave up 179.9 rushing yards per game.

Where Louisville arguably needs to advance the most defensively is in their pass rush. Per Football Outsiders, their sack rate on standard downs (1st down, 2nd & 7 or fewer, 3rd & 4 or fewer, 4th & 4 or fewer) was actually 8.0% - good for 12th in FBS. But their sack rate on passing downs? Just 5.4%, or 103rd in FBS.

Fortunately, the program has done a good job at building depth in the front seven, especially on the defensive line. On top of a good defensive recruiting class, Louisville also welcomes back pass several key defensive assets, including in CJ Avery, Monty Montgomery and Yasir Abdullah. Time will tell if that translates into more pressure.

Can the secondary build on their momentum from last season?

Most people will admittedly tell you that they were not expecting Louisville's defense to outperform the offense in the 2020 season.

Just two years removed from fielding one of the worst defenses in college football, that side of the ball was their strong suit this past season, particularly in the secondary. Not only did the Cardinals allow just 26.6 points per game, but had the 17th-best passing defense at 189.2 yards per game.

The secondary should still be very good in 2021, but there has been a lot of turnover amongst the defensive backs. Between the NFL and the transfer portal, Louisville lost six defensive backs and three regular starters - the most out of any position group.

That's not to say there isn't talent leftover. Louisville retains arguably one of their best players on the team in cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, as well as Chandler Jones. Freshmen Lovie Jenkins and Greedy Vance also showed their potential a season ago.

Plus, the program is bringing in a plethora of talent in the secondary, as they added seven corners and safeties. The highlights of the newcomers are freshman safety Benjamin Perry, Georigia Southern transfer safety Kenderick Duncan Jr., and freshman corner Kani Walker.

I'm not predicting any sort of collapse in the secondary by any means. But it will be an interesting transition from 2020 to 2021 given the amount of roster overall in that area of the field, on top of losing safeties coach ShaDon Brown.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp