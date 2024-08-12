From The Pink Seats: Episode 143 - Fall Camp Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is in full swing for the Louisville football program, and 'From The Pink Seats' is here to get you up to speed.
On this episode, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith break down the first week-plus of fall camp for the Cardinals.
The episode kicks off with the 'McGavic Stock Report,' which details which players are trending upwards during fall camp, and which are starting to trend in the opposite direction. The guys also discuss which players are emerging in two-deeps, and give some injury reports.
After that, the guys take part in a snake draft of which former Louisville players they would most want for a 7on-7 team. For fairness, Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander are excluded.
