From The Pink Seats: Episode 144 - Fall Camp Update 2.0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is now in the books for the Louisville football program, so "From The Pink Seats" is here to keep you in the know.
On this episode, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith break down the second half of fall camp for the Cardinals.
The episode kicks off another iteration the 'McGavic Stock Report,' where McGavic breaks down which players are trending upwards during fall camp, and which are starting to trend in the opposite direction.
Then, Lococo goes in-depth on the local high school football scene in Louisville - including players to watch, team rankings, coaches that will make an impact. Finally, the guys conclude their three-round draft for a hypothetical all-time 7-on-7 Louisville football team.
(Photo of Chris Bell: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
