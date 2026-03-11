Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. SMU | ACC Tournament Second Round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The postseason is finally here for the Louisville men's basketball program. Before they embark on the NCAA Tournament next week, first they have the ACC Tournament this week, and that starts with a matchup against SMU in the second round.

The Cardinals were perceived as a top-10 team and a potential national championship contender entering the 2025-26 season, but they haven't lived up to those expectations thus far, and wound up earning a single bye and the No. 6 seed for the ACC Tournament. However, they do head to Charlotte with some slight momentum, capturing their first Quad 1A win of the season in their regular season finale at Miami.

Shooting guard Ryan Conwell was tabbed as a Second Team All-ACC selection earlier this week, while point guard Mikel Brown Jr. earned a Third Team All-ACC nod and was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team.

As for the 11th-seeded Mustangs, they were able to hold off 14th-seeded Syracuse in their ACC Tournament opener, winning 86-69 on Tuesday night. SMU led by a single point at halftime, only to out-score the Orange 47-31 in the second half. Boopie Miller led the way with 25 points, with their bench contributing just one rebound and two steals.

Once on the positive side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Mustangs are trending in the wrong direction. They entered the ACC Tournament on a four-game losing streak, and are losers in seven of their last 12.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

