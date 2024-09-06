From The Pink Seats: Episodes 147/148 - Austin Peay Recap, Jax State Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first week of the 2024 season is in the books, and with that comes our new in-season format with "From The Pink Seats."
In this doubleheader, the guys will be breaking down the Louisville football program's season-opening win over Austin Peay, as well as break down the upcoming matchup vs. Jacksonville State.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Governors. "Vince's Game Notes" makes a return, then the guys dive into the first "Sack Update," as well as hanging out Game Balls & Helmet Stickers (Introducing the weekly Isaac Martin Maximum Effort Trophy). Finally, Keith takes us around the ACC in 60 seconds.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Presley Meyer and Producer Keith breakup down the upcoming matchup with the Gamecocks. "Matt's Stats" makes a return, the guys break down Louisville and what you'll see vs. Jacksonville State, why Louisville will hold back, and who the guys are excited to see in extended time.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
Austin Peay Recap
Jax State Preview
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes, click here for part one and click here for part two*
If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:
- Episode 146 - Austin Peay Preview
- Episode 145 - WR Shuffling, Countdown to Kickoff Quiz
- Episode 144 - Countdown to Kickoff: Fall Camp Update 2.0
(Photo of Chris Bell: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X