From The Pink Seats: Episodes 147/148 - Austin Peay Recap, Jax State Preview

On this doubleheader, the guys recap the Louisville football program's season-opener vs. Austin Peay and preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. Jacksonville State

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs down the field through Austin Peay Governors defensive back Cinque Williams (4) hold during their game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs down the field through Austin Peay Governors defensive back Cinque Williams (4) hold during their game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first week of the 2024 season is in the books, and with that comes our new in-season format with "From The Pink Seats."

In this doubleheader, the guys will be breaking down the Louisville football program's season-opening win over Austin Peay, as well as break down the upcoming matchup vs. Jacksonville State.

Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Governors. "Vince's Game Notes" makes a return, then the guys dive into the first "Sack Update," as well as hanging out Game Balls & Helmet Stickers (Introducing the weekly Isaac Martin Maximum Effort Trophy). Finally, Keith takes us around the ACC in 60 seconds.

In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Presley Meyer and Producer Keith breakup down the upcoming matchup with the Gamecocks. "Matt's Stats" makes a return, the guys break down Louisville and what you'll see vs. Jacksonville State, why Louisville will hold back, and who the guys are excited to see in extended time.

Austin Peay Recap

Jax State Preview

