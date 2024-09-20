From The Pink Seats: Episodes 149/150 - Jax State Recap, Georgia Tech Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We have the first power conference foe on tap for the Louisville football program, and "From The Pink Seats" has you covered ahead of game day.
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' win over Jacksonville State, as well as break down their upcoming matchup vs. Georgia Tech.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Gamecocks. The guys recap all the action with a new "Vince's Game Notes," give a fresh "Sack King" update, hand out Game Balls and Helmet Stickers, and more. Plus, thet break down the running back competition, discuss if there are larger worries defensively, and Vince starts a major campaign on the behalf of Duane Martin.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Yellow Jackets. The guys talk about their bye weeks, go "Around the ACC in 60 Seconds," give some crucial "Matt Stats," and preview a massive matchup with the first big time opponent of the season.
Jax State Recap
Georgia Tech Preview
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
