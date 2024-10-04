Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Episodes 153/154 - Notre Dame Recap, SMU Preview

On this doubleheader, the guys recap the Louisville football program's matchup at Notre Dame and preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. SMU.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defenisve lineman Boubacar Traore (5) pressures Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
/ Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's a lot to discuss regarding the Louisville football program, and "From The Pink Seats" is here to get you through it.

In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' loss at Notre Dame, as well as break down their upcoming matchup vs. SMU.

Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Fighting Irish. The guys give their instant reactions, breaking down the film to determine where the mistakes fell, and look at how the loss impacts the Cards moving forward.

In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Mustangs. Don't miss another in-depth preview with the guys looking at matchups, schemes, players to watch, issues to fix for Louisville, and predictions.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

Notre Dame Recap

SMU Preview

(Photo via Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)

