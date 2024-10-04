From The Pink Seats: Episodes 153/154 - Notre Dame Recap, SMU Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's a lot to discuss regarding the Louisville football program, and "From The Pink Seats" is here to get you through it.
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' loss at Notre Dame, as well as break down their upcoming matchup vs. SMU.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Fighting Irish. The guys give their instant reactions, breaking down the film to determine where the mistakes fell, and look at how the loss impacts the Cards moving forward.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Mustangs. Don't miss another in-depth preview with the guys looking at matchups, schemes, players to watch, issues to fix for Louisville, and predictions.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
Notre Dame Recap
SMU Preview
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes, click here for part one and click here for part two*
If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:
- Episode 152 - Notre Dame Preview
- Episode 151 - Georgia Tech Recap
- Episode 150 - Georgia Tech Preview
(Photo via Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X