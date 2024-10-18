Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Episodes 157/158 - Virginia Recap, Miami Preview

On this doubleheader, the guys recap the Louisville football program's win at Virginia and preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. Miami.

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) runs with the football but is tackled short of the end zone by Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) runs with the football but is tackled short of the end zone by Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's a massive matchup on the horizon for the Louisville football program, and "From The Pink Seats" has all your bases covered regarding it.

In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' win at Virginia, as well as break down their upcoming matchup vs. Miami.

Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Cavaliers. The guys react to the ups and downs of Louisville, break down the film in a new Vince's Game Notes, recap the major stats, and go around the ACC in 60(ish) seconds.

In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Hurricanes. Can Louisville channel their inner 2006/2014 and figure out a way to beat the Hurricanes? Or will Miami and Cam Ward take advantage of Louisville's weaknesses?

Virginia Recap

Miami Preview

