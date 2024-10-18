From The Pink Seats: Episodes 157/158 - Virginia Recap, Miami Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's a massive matchup on the horizon for the Louisville football program, and "From The Pink Seats" has all your bases covered regarding it.
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' win at Virginia, as well as break down their upcoming matchup vs. Miami.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Cavaliers. The guys react to the ups and downs of Louisville, break down the film in a new Vince's Game Notes, recap the major stats, and go around the ACC in 60(ish) seconds.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Hurricanes. Can Louisville channel their inner 2006/2014 and figure out a way to beat the Hurricanes? Or will Miami and Cam Ward take advantage of Louisville's weaknesses?
Give the podcast a listen below!
Virginia Recap
Miami Preview
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes, click here for part one and click here for part two*
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
