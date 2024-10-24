From The Pink Seats: Episodes 159/160 - Miami Recap, Boston College Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has a short turnaround in store this week, so "From The Pink Seats" is here to discuss all the talking points.
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' loss to Miami, as well as break down their upcoming matchup at Boston College.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Hurricanes. The guys dive deep into the latest game film, dissecting what went wrong and celebrating the standout moments in Vince's Game Notes. Plus, they analyze player performances, discuss potential personnel changes, make a compelling case for Duane Martin as this year’s Lowman Trophy winner, and give updates on the Sack King Race.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith welcome 247Sports' A.J. Black to the show to help break down the upcoming matchup with the Eagles. The guys talk about players to watch, scheme and personnel, keys to the game, and against the spread predictions.
Miami Recap
Boston College Preview
