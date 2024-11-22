From The Pink Seats: Episodes 165/166 - Stanford Recap, Pitt Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've got another double dose on "From The Pink Seats" on tap, but this time, some uncomfortable conversations have to be had.
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Louisville football program's embarrassing loss at Stanford, as well as break down their upcoming matchup vs. Pitt.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Cardinal. The guys break it down with a new "Vince's Game Notes," looking closer at the game film quarter-by-quarter, talk instant reactions, debate where the blame lies, and much more.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Panthers. What can you expect from Pitt? Who will be the primary matchups to watch and what scheme adjustments will be made? The guys break it all down and make predictions against the spread.
Stanford Recap
Pitt Preview
(Photo of Emmett Mosley V: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
