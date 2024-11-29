Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Episodes 167/168 - Pitt Recap, Kentucky Preview

On this doubleheader, the guys recap the Louisville football program's bounce back win vs. Pitt and preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup at Kentucky.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (25) and linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's officially rivalry week over at "From The Pink Seats."

In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Louisville football program's bounce back win vs Pitt, as well as break down their upcoming Battle for the Governor's Cup matchup at Kentucky.

Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Panthers. They dive into the game film in a new "Vince's Game Notes," get instant reactions from the gang, hand out Game Balls/Helmet Stickers and update the Sack King Race.

In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Wildcats. The guys preview matchups to watch, players to know, and predicting the game against the spread. Plus, don't miss what you all came for - a Thanksgiving meal draft and stories from Thanksgiving meals at former coaches houses.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

Pitt Recap

Kentucky Preview

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes, click here for part one and click here for part two*

(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

