From The Pink Seats: Episodes 167/168 - Pitt Recap, Kentucky Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's officially rivalry week over at "From The Pink Seats."
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Louisville football program's bounce back win vs Pitt, as well as break down their upcoming Battle for the Governor's Cup matchup at Kentucky.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Panthers. They dive into the game film in a new "Vince's Game Notes," get instant reactions from the gang, hand out Game Balls/Helmet Stickers and update the Sack King Race.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the upcoming matchup with the Wildcats. The guys preview matchups to watch, players to know, and predicting the game against the spread. Plus, don't miss what you all came for - a Thanksgiving meal draft and stories from Thanksgiving meals at former coaches houses.
Pitt Recap
Kentucky Preview
