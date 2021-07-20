Sports Illustrated home
From The Pink Seats: Episode 19 - Recruiting Slumps, Prize Dumps and Pass-Catching Bumps

On this episode, Matt & Jacob talk about recent recruiting storylines, continue their position group breakdowns, and reveal the winners for their giveaway!
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back to talk all things Louisville football.

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys react to Scott Satterfield's comments from his most recent press availability, as discuss the recent miss of a big-time Class of 2022 cornerback prospect

They also continue on their roster breakdowns, and go on a deep dive of the WR and TE depth chart, including predicting the leader in yards, catches, and touchdowns.

Finally, they reveal they winners of the Barrel Head, Satterfield cameo and T-Shirt giveaway, and preview an upcoming series ahead of the 2021 season!

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode click here*

If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

