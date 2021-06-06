Sports Illustrated home
From The Pink Seats: Episode 16 - Countdowns & Hometowns; Hello Recruiting!

On this episode, Matt & Jacob discuss the most important '22 prospects for the Louisville football program, and start to preview next season's team.
(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back with recruiting and depth chart updates on the Louisville football program.

The guys discuss their debut segment, "Big 3" - headlines surrounding Louisville football for the week, debut the 'From The Pink Seats' Big Board for the Class of 2022 in which they rank their top five recruits in the class, as well as talk about the importance of recruiting in June.

They also start the countdown until the 2021 season opener by taking a first look at the quarterback and running back depth charts and storylines.

