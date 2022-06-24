Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Episode 62 - Unprecedented Territory w/Lance Taylor

On this episode, the guys are joined by Louisville football offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second time in as many days, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane have yet another special guest in store.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined by Louisville offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor to preview the upcoming season on his side of the ball.

Taylor discusses his transition from Notre Dame to Louisville, what he'll bring to the offensive play calling and how to upgrade situational football, recruiting, NIL, what to expect from the wide receivers and running backs, why Malik Cunningham can be better next season and much more. 

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

Also be sure to listen to the previous of "From The Pink Seats," where Matt and Jacob are joined by former Louisville offensive lineman and current local attorney Jake Smith.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo of Lance Taylor: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17700600_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Piecing Together Louisville's 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

By Matthew McGavic4 hours ago
USATSI_18004613_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville to Host Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Matthew McGavic6 hours ago
47A45B61-D4BB-402B-AB73-A194E276284B
Basketball

Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2023 Big Board 1.0

By Matthew McGavicJun 23, 2022
5A9704E1-0E5A-4847-A374-916BAE4CAC00
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 61 - Right Place, Right Time w/Jake Smith

By Matthew McGavicJun 23, 2022
KK_BBC2019_20vWESTERNMICHIGAN_sun_0728
Other Sports

Louisville Outfielder Levi Usher Wins Gold Glove Award

By University of Louisville PRJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18100403_168388606_lowres
Basketball

UofL Transfer Target Emoni Bates to Decide Future by 'End of this Month'

By Matthew McGavicJun 22, 2022
USATSI_17018754_168388606_lowres
Football

2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Running Back

By Matthew McGavicJun 22, 2022
rawImage
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Commit Rueben Owens II

By Matthew McGavicJun 21, 2022