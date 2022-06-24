From The Pink Seats: Episode 62 - Unprecedented Territory w/Lance Taylor

On this episode, the guys are joined by Louisville football offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second time in as many days, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane have yet another special guest in store.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined by Louisville offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor to preview the upcoming season on his side of the ball.

Taylor discusses his transition from Notre Dame to Louisville, what he'll bring to the offensive play calling and how to upgrade situational football, recruiting, NIL, what to expect from the wide receivers and running backs, why Malik Cunningham can be better next season and much more.

(Photo of Lance Taylor: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

