From The Pink Seats: Episode 72 - Virginia Recap

On this episode, the guys break down Louisville's win at Virginia, and cover other relevant topics heading into the Cardinals' bye week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The full house of co-hosts is back on "From The Pink Seats," and this time they have a win to break down!

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matthew McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo break down the Louisville football program's bounce-back win at Virginia.

The guys discuss the hard hitting bye week topics like Boo at the Zoo, weird town's in Michigan, how Satterfield is *not* spending the bye week, and bringing Wock into Poland before a brand new Right & Wrong and Vince's Game Notes.

After that, they dive into the bye week and discuss how Satterfield and the staff can build off the impressive passing performance, if there should be a QB conversation, and how the defense can lead the team to six wins before heading off into a self proclaimed bye week.

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

