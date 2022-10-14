From The Pink Seats: Episode 72 - Virginia Recap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The full house of co-hosts is back on "From The Pink Seats," and this time they have a win to break down!

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matthew McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo break down the Louisville football program's bounce-back win at Virginia.

The guys discuss the hard hitting bye week topics like Boo at the Zoo, weird town's in Michigan, how Satterfield is *not* spending the bye week, and bringing Wock into Poland before a brand new Right & Wrong and Vince's Game Notes.

After that, they dive into the bye week and discuss how Satterfield and the staff can build off the impressive passing performance, if there should be a QB conversation, and how the defense can lead the team to six wins before heading off into a self proclaimed bye week.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check out other editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter