From The Pink Seats: Episode 75 - Pitt Recap, Wake Forest Preview

On this episode, the guys break down Louisville football's win over Pitt, and preview the Cardinals' matchup vs. Wake Forest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Cardinals are on their first win streak on the season, so a proper celebration is in order on this edition of "From The Pink Seats."

On this episode, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo break down the Louisville football program's big win over Pitt, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. No. 10 Wake Forest.

The guys break down how Louisville's offensive play calling covered up for struggles in the passing game, why "God was in his bag" when he made Yasir Abdullah, and why the Cards' defense proved they are legit. Then, they dive into Wake Forest and how Louisville can pull off the upset win.

Of course, things also get a little off the rails in the latest 'Turnstiles of Content' segment, so if anything, tune in for that.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

