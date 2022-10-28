From The Pink Seats: Episode 75 - Pitt Recap, Wake Forest Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Cardinals are on their first win streak on the season, so a proper celebration is in order on this edition of "From The Pink Seats."
On this episode, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo break down the Louisville football program's big win over Pitt, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. No. 10 Wake Forest.
The guys break down how Louisville's offensive play calling covered up for struggles in the passing game, why "God was in his bag" when he made Yasir Abdullah, and why the Cards' defense proved they are legit. Then, they dive into Wake Forest and how Louisville can pull off the upset win.
Of course, things also get a little off the rails in the latest 'Turnstiles of Content' segment, so if anything, tune in for that.
