From The Pink Seats: Episode 8 - Interview with Greg Fitzpatrick

On this episode, Jacob is joined by Greg Fitzpatrick, the father of Louisville wide receivers Dez & Christian Fitzpatrick.
(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane is joined by Greg Fitzpatrick, the father of former Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and current wideout Christian Fitzpatrick.

Greg gives insight into Dez's preparation and mindset for the Senior Bowl, his thoughts on what he thinks would benefit Dez at the next level, and talks about what he's looking for from Christian on the field for Louisville this season. Plus, what he thinks the legacy will be of Dez Fitzpatrick as a Louisville Cardinal.

Also, don't forget to catch up the four-part Season in Review series:

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes.

