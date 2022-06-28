A Look at Louisville Football's Future Schedules

The Cardinals know nearly all of their future opponents through the 2026 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As Louisville progresses through the offseason in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, they received some news regarding their schedules later on down the line.

On Tuesday, the ACC announced that it will adopt a 3-5-5 scheduling model in football starting in 2023. Each team will play three primary opponents annually, and face the other 10 teams in the league twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

Additionally, the ACC also announced the full home and away conference schedules for the 2023 through 2026 seasons. Taking into account previously scheduled non-conference matchups, the Cardinals now know each of their opponents over the next four seasons, with the exception of a home game in 2026. Louisville also knows a handful of non-conference opponents all the way up to 2035.

Below are all of Louisville football's future schedules, as of June 28, 2022:

2023

Home

Murray State (Saturday, Sept. 9)

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 25)

Boston College (TBA)

Duke (TBA)

Notre Dame (TBA)

Virginia (TBA)

Virginia Tech (TBA)

Away

Georgia Tech (Saturday, Sept. 2 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Indiana (Saturday, Sept. 16 - Lucas Oil Stadium)

Miami (TBA)

NC State (TBA)

Pitt (TBA

2024

Home

Indiana (Saturday, Sept 7)

VMI (Saturday, Sept. 14)

Georgia Tech (TBA)

Miami (TBA)

North Carolina (TBA)

Syracuse (TBA)

Away

USF (Saturday, Aug. 31)

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 30)

Clemson (TBA)

Virginia (TBA)

Virginia Tech (TBA)

Wake Forest (TBA)

2025

Home

Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, Aug. 30)

Bowling Green (Saturday, Sept. 20)

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 29)

Florida State (TBA)

NC State (TBA)

Pitt (TBA)

Virginia (TBA)

Away

Indiana (Saturday, Sept. 6)

Boston College (TBA)

Duke (TBA)

Georgia Tech (TBA)

Miami (TBA)

2026

Home

Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Clemson (TBA)

Georgia Tech (TBA)

Miami (TBA)

Wake Forest (TBA)

<Open Slot>

Away

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 28)

Florida State (TBA)

North Carolina (TBA)

Notre Dame (TBA)

Syracuse (TBA)

Virginia (TBA)

2027

Home

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 27)

Away

Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 18)

2028

Away

Texas A&M (Saturday, Sept. 2)

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 25)

2029

Home

Texas A&M (Saturday, Sept. 1)

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 24)

2030

Home

USF (Saturday, Aug. 31)

Notre Dame (Saturday, Nov. 2)

Away

Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 30)

2032

Away

Notre Dame (TBA)

2033

Home

Notre Dame (TBA)

2035

Home

Notre Dame (TBA)

(Photo of Louie: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

