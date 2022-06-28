Skip to main content

A Look at Louisville Football's Future Schedules

The Cardinals know nearly all of their future opponents through the 2026 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As Louisville progresses through the offseason in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, they received some news regarding their schedules later on down the line.

On Tuesday, the ACC announced that it will adopt a 3-5-5 scheduling model in football starting in 2023. Each team will play three primary opponents annually, and face the other 10 teams in the league twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

Additionally, the ACC also announced the full home and away conference schedules for the 2023 through 2026 seasons. Taking into account previously scheduled non-conference matchups, the Cardinals now know each of their opponents over the next four seasons, with the exception of a home game in 2026. Louisville also knows a handful of non-conference opponents all the way up to 2035.

Below are all of Louisville football's future schedules, as of June 28, 2022:

2023

Home

  • Murray State (Saturday, Sept. 9)
  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 25)
  • Boston College (TBA)
  • Duke (TBA)
  • Notre Dame (TBA)
  • Virginia (TBA)
  • Virginia Tech (TBA)

Away 

  • Georgia Tech (Saturday, Sept. 2 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
  • Indiana (Saturday, Sept. 16 - Lucas Oil Stadium)
  • Miami (TBA)
  • NC State (TBA)
  • Pitt (TBA

2024

Home

  • Indiana (Saturday, Sept 7)
  • VMI (Saturday, Sept. 14)
  • Georgia Tech (TBA)
  • Miami (TBA)
  • North Carolina (TBA)
  • Syracuse (TBA)

Away

  • USF (Saturday, Aug. 31)
  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 30)
  • Clemson (TBA)
  • Virginia (TBA)
  • Virginia Tech (TBA)
  • Wake Forest (TBA)

2025

Home

  • Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, Aug. 30)
  • Bowling Green (Saturday, Sept. 20)
  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 29)
  • Florida State (TBA)
  • NC State (TBA)
  • Pitt (TBA)
  • Virginia (TBA)

Away

  • Indiana (Saturday, Sept. 6)
  • Boston College (TBA)
  • Duke (TBA)
  • Georgia Tech (TBA)
  • Miami (TBA)

2026

Home

  • Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 19)
  • Clemson (TBA)
  • Georgia Tech (TBA)
  • Miami (TBA)
  • Wake Forest (TBA)
  • <Open Slot>

Away

  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 28)
  • Florida State (TBA)
  • North Carolina (TBA)
  • Notre Dame (TBA)
  • Syracuse (TBA)
  • Virginia (TBA)

2027

Home

  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 27)

Away

  • Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 18)

2028

Away

  • Texas A&M (Saturday, Sept. 2)
  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 25)

2029

Home

  • Texas A&M (Saturday, Sept. 1)
  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 24)

2030

Home

  • USF (Saturday, Aug. 31)
  • Notre Dame (Saturday, Nov. 2)

Away

  • Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 30)

2032

Away

  • Notre Dame (TBA)

2033

Home

  • Notre Dame (TBA)

2035

Home

  • Notre Dame (TBA)

