A Look at Louisville Football's Future Schedules
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As Louisville progresses through the offseason in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, they received some news regarding their schedules later on down the line.
On Tuesday, the ACC announced that it will adopt a 3-5-5 scheduling model in football starting in 2023. Each team will play three primary opponents annually, and face the other 10 teams in the league twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.
Additionally, the ACC also announced the full home and away conference schedules for the 2023 through 2026 seasons. Taking into account previously scheduled non-conference matchups, the Cardinals now know each of their opponents over the next four seasons, with the exception of a home game in 2026. Louisville also knows a handful of non-conference opponents all the way up to 2035.
Below are all of Louisville football's future schedules, as of June 28, 2022:
2023
Home
- Murray State (Saturday, Sept. 9)
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 25)
- Boston College (TBA)
- Duke (TBA)
- Notre Dame (TBA)
- Virginia (TBA)
- Virginia Tech (TBA)
Away
- Georgia Tech (Saturday, Sept. 2 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
- Indiana (Saturday, Sept. 16 - Lucas Oil Stadium)
- Miami (TBA)
- NC State (TBA)
- Pitt (TBA
2024
Home
- Indiana (Saturday, Sept 7)
- VMI (Saturday, Sept. 14)
- Georgia Tech (TBA)
- Miami (TBA)
- North Carolina (TBA)
- Syracuse (TBA)
Away
- USF (Saturday, Aug. 31)
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 30)
- Clemson (TBA)
- Virginia (TBA)
- Virginia Tech (TBA)
- Wake Forest (TBA)
2025
Home
- Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, Aug. 30)
- Bowling Green (Saturday, Sept. 20)
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 29)
- Florida State (TBA)
- NC State (TBA)
- Pitt (TBA)
- Virginia (TBA)
Away
- Indiana (Saturday, Sept. 6)
- Boston College (TBA)
- Duke (TBA)
- Georgia Tech (TBA)
- Miami (TBA)
2026
Home
- Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 19)
- Clemson (TBA)
- Georgia Tech (TBA)
- Miami (TBA)
- Wake Forest (TBA)
- <Open Slot>
Away
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 28)
- Florida State (TBA)
- North Carolina (TBA)
- Notre Dame (TBA)
- Syracuse (TBA)
- Virginia (TBA)
2027
Home
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 27)
Away
- Georgia (Saturday, Sept. 18)
2028
Away
- Texas A&M (Saturday, Sept. 2)
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 25)
2029
Home
- Texas A&M (Saturday, Sept. 1)
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 24)
2030
Home
- USF (Saturday, Aug. 31)
- Notre Dame (Saturday, Nov. 2)
Away
- Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 30)
2032
Away
- Notre Dame (TBA)
2033
Home
- Notre Dame (TBA)
2035
Home
- Notre Dame (TBA)
