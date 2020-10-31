Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hokies @ Cardinals | Game 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After finally securing their first conference victory of the season and breaking a four-game losing streak, Louisville seeks to string together a win streak when the Virginia Tech Hokies comes to town.

The Cardinals' offense was unstoppable for most of the afternoon, recording a season high 48 points and over 500 yards of offense for the second time this season in a 48-16 win over Florida State. The Cardinals totaled 569 yards of total offense, including 291 on the ground.

Tech is coming off of only their second loss of the season, as the No. 19 Hokies traveled to Winston-Salem and fell 23-16 to Wake Forest. VT QB Hendon Hooker threw three interceptions in the contest, all of which were hauled in by former Demon Deacons walk-on defensive back Nick Andersen.

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, October 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Surface: Fieldturf

Capacity: 60,800

Records: Louisville 2-4, 1-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Virginia Tech 3-2, 3-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019

Betting Line: Virginia Tech by 3.5

Series Notes: Virginia Tech owns a 5-2 all-time series advantage over Louisville, but the Cardinals own a 2-1 lead at home. In the last meeting, Marcus Vick threw two touchdown passes and the 12th-ranked Hokies rallied to beat No. 15 Louisville 35- 24 in the Gator Bowl during the 2005 season.

TV: ACC Network; Wes Durham (PxP), Roddy Jones (analyst) & Eric Wood (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

--------------------

Injury Notes: OLB Marvin Dallas is OUT after injuring his thumb last week.

The following players are unavailable for today's game:

DL Micah Bland

DL Ja’Darien Boykin

DL Malik Clark

DL Yaya Diaby

P Ryan Harwell

S Isaiah Hayes

DL Dayna Kinnaird

LB Monty Montgomery

DL Tabarius Peterson

--------------------

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing all black, as their contest with the Hokies has been designated as a blackout.

--------------------

Weather Report: Sunny. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 0%.

--------------------

Around the ACC This Week:

Boston College at No. 1 Clemson - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Louisville travels to Boston College (4-2, 3-2) on Nov. 27, does not play Clemson (6-0, 5-0) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Louisville travels to Boston College (4-2, 3-2) on Nov. 27, does not play Clemson (6-0, 5-0) in 2020. Wake Forest at Syracuse - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Wake Forest (3-2, 2-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5, Syracuse (1-5, 1-4) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Wake Forest (3-2, 2-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5, Syracuse (1-5, 1-4) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20. No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17, Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17, Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9. Charlotte at Duke - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville does not play Duke (1-5, 1-5) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville does not play Duke (1-5, 1-5) in 2020. No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville does not play North Carolina (4-1, 4-1) in 2020, Louisville travels to play Virginia (1-4, 1-4) on Nov. 7.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville does not play North Carolina (4-1, 4-1) in 2020, Louisville travels to play Virginia (1-4, 1-4) on Nov. 7. Not Playing: Miami, NC State, Pitt, Florida State - Miami (5-1, 4-1) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19, Louisville does not play NC State (4-2, 4-2) in 2020, Pitt (3-4, 2-4) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26, Louisville defeated Florida State (2-4. 1-4) 48-16 on Oct. 24.

--------------------

Scoring Plays:

10:41 1Q (7-0): VT: Hendon Hooker 6-yard TD run. (PAT GOOD)

0:53 1Q (14-0): VT: Hendon Hooker 3-yard TD run. (PAT GOOD)

9:28 2Q (21-0): VT: Hendon Hooker 1-yard TD run. (PAT GOOD)

6:19 2Q (21-7): UofL: Marshon Ford 14-yard TD reception from Malik Cunningham. (PAT GOOD)

0:00 2Q (21-14): UofL: Javian Hawkins 90-yard TD run. (PAT GOOD)

11:15 3Q (28-14): VT: Tre Turner 1-yard TD run. (PAT GOOD)

13:16 4Q (31-14): VT: B. Johnson 30-yard field goal.

11:53 4Q (31-21): UofL: Dez Fitzpatrick 82-yard TD reception from Malik Cunningham. (PAT GOOD)

9:14 4Q (34-21): VT: B. Johnson 41-yard field goal.

5:36 4Q (34-28): UofL: Maurice Burkley 13-yard TD run. (PAT GOOD)

3:23 4Q (42-28): VT: Khalil Herbert 24-yard TD run. (2PT Conversion GOOD)

1:00 4Q (42-35): UofL: Javian Hawkins 16-yard TD reception from Malik Cunningham. (PAT GOOD)

--------------------

--------------------

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic)

