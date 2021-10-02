October 2, 2021
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville @ Wake Forest | Game 5

The Cardinals are capping off their two-game road trip against the Demon Deacons.
Author:
Publish date:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a win on the road in their ACC opener, the Louisville football program is capping off their two-game road trip, traveling to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a pivotal Atlantic Division matchup with Wake Forest.

Racing out to a 24-point lead, the Cardinals held off Florida State just long enough to capture a 31-23 lead in Tallahassee, Fla. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 320 yards and four touchdowns, while the defense collected 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

As for the Demon Deacons, they recently cracked the AP Top 25 Poll at No. 24, thanks to opening up the season at 4-0. They have two easy FCS victories against Old Dominion (42-10) and Norfolk State (41-16) to start the year, then had a pair of decisive wins vs. Florida State and at Virginia, winning 35-14 and 37-17, respectively.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 2-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

