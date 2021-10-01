Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Cardinals are capping off their two-game road trip against the Demon Deacons.

Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) at No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, October 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST

- Location: Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

- Weather Conditions: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High around 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network (Bally Sports South)

- How To Listen: WHAS 840/790 WKRD

- Betting Favorite: Wake Forest -7.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 6-2

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 45-21 on Dec. 12, 2020 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville, which is off to its best start during the Scott Satterfield era, are looking to move to 4-1 for the first time since the Cardinals opened the 2017 campaign at 4-1.

The Cardinals are looking for their first four-game winning streak since capturing five-straight contests during the 2016 campaign and also are looking for their second-straight conference win on the road during that same season. Louisville defeated Virginia and Boston College in successive weeks.

The Cardinals won their third-straight game and first in the ACC with a 31-23 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Cardinals improved to 3-1 on the season and won their first conference game on the road since defeating NC State 34-20 during the 2019 season.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for four more touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — in the win. The junior was 25-of-39 for 264 yards and rushed 14 times for 56 yards. The signal caller totaled 320 yards of total offense in the win, the 11th time he surpassed 300 yards. which is the fifth most in school history.

Punter Mark Vassett was the unsung hero in the game, punting six times for a 48.0 yard average. He blasted a 73-yard punt, which was the sixth longest in school history and the longest ever by a freshman at UofL. In the win, the freshman kicked six times for an impressive 48.0 yard average and pinned the Seminoles inside their own six-yard line on two occasions. The average start for the Seminoles was their own 20-yard line. In comparison, Louisville its average starting field position was its own 32-yard line.

Despite giving up 453 yards of offense, the Cardinals sacked Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton six times. Yasir Abdullah had a pair of sacks as did Ashton Gillotte. Yaya Diaby and Malik Clark added single sacks in the win. It was the first time the Cardinals had six or more sacks since registering seven versus Wake Forest in 2016.

The Cardinals dominated Florida State in the first quarter on Saturday, taking a 17-0 first-quarter advantage. Louisville scored on all three of its possessions, capturing two touchdowns and a field goal. The second half was a different story as the Cardinals were held scorless for the first time this season and were limited to 1-of-8 on third down. Louisville was held to a total of 42 rushing yards and 37 passing yards.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham has been the offense for the Cardinals over the last three seasons, moving up to sixth all-time with 8,004 total yards. Through four games, the junior has accounted for 1,251 yards (312.8 per game) and 13 and is accounting for 74.7 percent of the team’s offensive output. with 263 yards rushing and 988 yards passing.

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark has helped the Cardinals due something they failed to do much of last season — register interceptions. Clark ranks third nationally and leads the ACC with three interceptions after four games. Clark put an end to Florida State’s comeback hopes with an interception with less than a minute to play in the 31-23 victory.

Placekicker James Turner continues a long line of successful kickers at Louisville, Through 14 games, Turner has been the most accurate placekickers in school history, converting on 16-of-18 attempts, which at 88.9 percent is the best percentage in school history.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest has now started its season 4-0 for the fifth-time this century (2019, 2017, 2016, 2006) and the fourth time in the Dave Clawson era. In each of these seasons, the Demon Deacons won their Atlantic Coast Conference road opener as Wake Forest did so on Friday.

The Demon Deacon defense forced six turnovers in the victory (three fumbles and three interceptions), the most in the Dave Clawson era. The previous high was five at Indiana on Sept. 24, 2016. Additionally, the six turnovers forced are the most forced by a FBS team in a single game this season. The Demon Deacons total of 11 turnovers this season puts them among the best in the nation.

Sam Hartman has completed 74-of-112 passes to open the season for a completion percentage of 66.1%. Wake Forest Sports Hall of Famer Riley Skinner holds the Demon Deacons and ACC record after completing 236-of-326 (72.4%) over 11 games in 2007.

Nick Sciba is on his way to becoming the most accurate kicker in NCAA history. During his time at Wake Forest, he is 64-of-71 (.901), the best mark for any kicker in NCAA and ACC history (min. 50 att).

Over the past three seasons, the Demon Deacons have been one of the least penalized teams in all of college football, ranking in the top 10 in fewest penalties per game in 2018 and 2019 as well as top-50 in 2020.

Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson picked up where he left off in 2020 as the redshirt junior has caught touchdown passes in each of the first two games of the season to make it six straight contests with a receiving touchdown.

Wake Forest’s rushing attack is led by the three-headed monster of Christian Beal-Smith, Justice Ellison and Christian Turner. The trio averages 170.8 yards per game and has combined for eight of Wake Forest’s nine rushing touchdowns this season. Heading into week five, Beal-Smith and Ellison average 5.0 yards per carry, while Turner is right behind them with an average of 4.0.

Defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor opened his senior season with a historic performance, returning his first career kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown as well as intercepting his fifth career pass.

Depth Charts

Comparison

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing black helmets and pants with white jerseys, Wake Forest will be wearing black helmets and jerseys with gold pants.

