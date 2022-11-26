Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky | Game 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. - After getting back on track against NC State to capture their fifth win in six games, the Louisville football program now heads down the road to Lexington, Ky. for the annual Governor's Cup showdown against in-state rival Kentucky.

Their home finale wasn't pretty at times, as both teams had to resort to backup quarterbacks, but Louisville did enough against the Wolfpack. The defense held NC State to just 291 yards, James Turner went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts, and Jawhar Jordan scored a pair of touchdowns - including one on a 98-yard kickoff return - resulting in a 25-10 Cardinals victory.

As for Kentucky, they have been on a downward trend following a promising start to their season. Opening up the year with four straight win and ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll, the Wildcats have won just two of their last seven games. They're currently on a two-game losing streak, falling 24-21 to Vanderbilt and most recently 16-6 to No. 1 Georgia, with both losses coming at home.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) Game Day Feed:

