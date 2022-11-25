Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, November 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

- How To Watch: SEC Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Kentucky -3.0

- All-Time Series: Kentucky leads 18-15

- Last Meeting: Kentucky won 52-21 on Nov. 27, 2022 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

UofL held NC State to 77 yards rushing and recorded five quarterbacks en route to a 25-10 win over NC State at Cardinal Stadium. The Cards picked up their fifth-straight home win and ended their home slate at 5-1 — their best finish since 2016.

Jawhar Jordan put the Cards up 10-3 in the second quarter with a 98-yard kickoff return — his second career kickoff return and the 42nd kickoff return touchdown in program history. He’s the 11th player in school history with multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Jordan registered his second 100-yard rushing game by recording 105 yards on 16 carries and a score. As a team the Cardinals rushed for 192 yards — the second-most yards allowed this season by the Wolfpack this season.

Quarterback Brock Domann filled in for the injured Malik Cunningham for the second time this season and notched his second career win by throwing for 153 yards on 12-of-25 passing.

The Cards limited NC State to 291 yards of total offense, limiting the Wolfpack to just 18-of-42 passing for 214 yards.

Linebacker Monty Montgomery recorded 10 tackles, 1.0 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss for his first double digit tackle game this season.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah moved to ninth place in school history with 22 sacks as he recorded 2.5 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss in the win. He moved into third place for career tackles for loss with 41.5, passing Elvis Dumervil.

Wide receiver Tyler Hudson needs 49 yards in the final two games to become the seventh different player to register 1,000 yards receiving in a season and become the first player since 2019 (Tutu Atwell, 1276) to reach that plateau.

The Cardinals lead the nation once again in sacks with 41 after recording five in the win over NC State. Louisville needs 10 more sacks in the final two games to break the school mark of 50 set during the 2000 season.

Louisville finished its home season with a 5-1 record in Cardinal Stadium, its best mark since logging the same home record in 2016.

Louisville is 3-0 this season when holding the opposition to less than 300 yards of total offense and 10-0 during Scott Satterfield’s tenure at Louisville. The Cards have won 27 games in a row when holding teams to less than 300 yards of offense.

Louisville leads the country with an average of 2.55 turnovers gained per game. The Cards have forced 28 in 11 games this year.

Jarvis Brownlee is the third Louisville player in the past 20 years to break up four passes in a game. The others were Chandler Jones in a 62-59 win at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019, and Antoine Harris in a 56-49 win at Memphis on Nov. 4, 2004.

The UofL defense allowed two third-quarter touchdowns for the first time since Virginia scored one on Oct. 8 — a span of four games.

The Cardinals are outscoring the opposition 164-89 in the second half of games this season, including 85-38 in the third quarter.

Kentucky

Kentucky turned in a valiant effort in a 16-6 loss to No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia in Lexington. The Cats held one of the nation’s top offenses to 16 points and 363 total yards, season lows for Georgia in both categories.

Kentucky has won 19 straight non-conference games, the longest such active streak in FBS, which dates back to the 2017 Music City Bowl loss to Northwestern.

The Wildcats continued its streak of holding 14 of its last 15 opponents to 24 points or less, as the defense continues to prove it’s one of the strongest in the conference. The Cats rank 19th in the nation in total defense and 19th in scoring defense.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Will Levis is ranked fifth in the SEC and 27th in the nation in passing efficiency (150.1 rating points), while he is seventh in the league and 29th in the nation in completion percentage (65.91).

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. now has 3,524 rushing yards in his career after recording his school-record-tying 19th game of 100-plus rushing yards against Vanderbilt. His 3,524 rushing yards in his career are the third-most in program history.

Seventeen different players have recorded at least one reception this season, which is tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have had 41 different offensive and defensive players start at least one game this season, which is seventh-most in the nation. New Mexico leads the nation with 50 different starters in 2022.

The Wildcats’ nationally-ranked defense is filled with experienced defenders, including seniors Jacquez Jones, Keidron Smith, DeAndre Square, Tyrell Ajian and Jordan Wright and juniors J.J. Weaver and Carrington Valentine.

Senior linebacker DeAndre Square joins former Wildcat Josh Paschal (2019-21) as the only players in school history to be elected team captain three straight seasons.

UK has allowed fewer than 400 yards in 13 of its last 15 games (then-No. 3/3 Tennessee combined for 422 yards on Oct. 29 and Vanderbilt tallied 448 on Nov. 12).

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing white jerseys and pants with red helmets, Kentucky TBD.

Additional Coverage

(Photo of Josh Paschal, Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

