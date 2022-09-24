Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. USF | Game 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of a soul-crushing loss to Florida State in their home opener, the Louisville football program has a golden opportunity to get back on track when USF comes to Cardinal Stadium.

Against the Seminoles, the Cardinals blew several chances to get back on track and secure a win in convincing fashion. Instead, more untimely penalties, costly mistakes on both sides of the ball, turnovers and another fourth quarter in which they couldn't finish led to a 35-31 defeat at the hands of FSU

As for the Bulls, they are coming off a near-upset of a premier SEC power. After falling 50-21 to No. 25 BYU at home then taking down Howard to the tune of 42-20, they almost took down Florida in The Swamp. However, a bad 3rd down snap and a bad hold on the potential game-typing field goal saw the Bulls fall short of the upset bid, 31-28.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. USF Bulls

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

USF Bulls (1-2, 0-0 American) at Louisville Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter