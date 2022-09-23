Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. USF Bulls

South Florida Bulls (1-2, 0-0 American) at Louisville Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -14.5

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 4-1

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 34-3 on Oct. 26, 2013 (Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Fla.)

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville dropped its home opener 35-31 to Florida State last Friday night at Cardinal Stadium despite 360 yards of total offense and three scores from quarterback Malik Cunningham. The senior rushed for 127 yards and a pair of scores, while passing for 243 yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals rushed for a season high 252 yards and three scores versus the Seminoles. UofL averaged a solid 5.7 yards per carry and had nine rushes of 10 or more yards, including a 40-yard run by Cunningham. It marked the 21st time in 40 games that the Cards rush for more than 200 yards under head coach Scott Satterfield

In his first start, running back Jawhar Jordan rushed 17 times for 91 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry against Florida State. Jordan has rushed for 112 yards in his first three games.

Wide receiver Braden Smith caught a season high five passes for 50 yards in the loss to the Seminoles. It marked only the second time the senior caught five or more passes in a game.

The Cardinals recorded a season high 4.0 sacks versus Florida State, with defensive end Yaya Diaby leading the way with 1.5. He has 3.0 sacks in the last two games.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah led the team with eight tackles in the loss to Florida State, two tackles for loss and his second career interception. Abdullah is tied for eighth all-time at Louisville with 32.5 tackles for loss.

The Cards are averaging 10.0 penalties per game, ranking 126th in the nation. Louisville has had 23 infractions in the last two games —12 in the win over UCF and 11 last week against FSU.

Louisville is averaging 239.0 yards on the ground over its last two games after rushing for 252 in the loss to Florida State and 239 in the win versus UCF.

Louisville has been tied or ahead in the fourth quarter in five of its last eight losses.

Louisville has registered 4.0 sacks in each of the last two games and have totaled 10 so far this season.

The Cardinals are averaging 7.7 tackles for loss in the first three games of the year.

The Cards have turned the football over six times in its two losses this season and once in the lone win.

Louisville gained 290 yards of total offense and 17 first downs in the first half of the loss to Florida State.

USF

Coming off one of its most impressive outings in three seasons under head coach Jeff Scott in a tight 31-28 loss at No. 18 Florida, USF will hit the road for a second straight road game as it closes out the non-conference season with its first trip to Louisville since 2012 when both program’s were members of the BIG EAST (2005-12).

RB Brian Battie posts back-to-back 100-yard games, career-best 150 yards at Florida.

Bulls offensive line makes statement with 286 rushing yards & no sacks allowed at Florida.

LB Antonio Grier returns to lead Bulls D with 10 tackles.

WR Xavier Weaver (1,269) nears Top 10 on receiving chart after personal bests in each of the first three games.

RB Jaren Mangham now T8th all-time with 18 rushing TD

Defense creates five turnovers in last two games, collecting two interceptions at Florida while holding UF QB Richardson to 24 yds rushing and 112 passing.

Jimmy Horn Jr.’s 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half in the Bulls’ season opening loss to BYU marked USF’s fourth kickoff return for a touchdown in an eight game span. Brian Battie led the nation and earned Consensus All-America honors in 2021 after posting three.

The Bulls return their top six tacklers on defense, but lost four primary players on the defensive line, including 28 starts in 2021 and a total of 75 career starts. However, the unit generated just 20.5 TFL and six sacks in 2021. The Bulls added 12 defensive linemen in 2022, including transfers Nick Bags (Temple), Rashad Cheney (Minnesota), Jatorian Hansford (Missouri), and Jonathan Ross (Bowie State).

Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop joined the Bulls in December and brings 17 seasons of coordinator experience – including stops at Mississippi State, Tennessee, Penn State and Vanderbilt. Offensive coordinator Travis Trickett joined the Bulls in January - leaving his alma mater West Virginia after three seasons.

Senior linebackers Dwayne Boyles Jr. and Antonio Grier Jr. have led USF in tackles, TFL and sacks in the last three seasons, including posting 68 and 92 tackles, respectively, last year.

The Bulls returned their top four rushers from 2021 and 93 percent of their rushing yards and 24 of their 25 rushing TDs.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. USF

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. USF

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing red helmets and jerseys with white pants; USF will be wearing all white.

Additional Coverage

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)

