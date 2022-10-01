Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College | Game 5

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - After dominating USF to secure a bounce-back win, the Louisville football program is heading back on the road and resuming ACC play to take on Boston College.

Against the Bulls, the Cardinals put together their best performance of the young season. Their defense shut down an underrated USF rushing attack, and the offensive side of the ball moved the ball with ease, culminating in a 41-3 victory in which Louisville out-gained USF 542 yards to 158.

As for the Eagles, things have not gone their way at all. They opened up their year with a home loss to a mediocre Rutgers squad, and have lost their two ACC games against Virginia Tech and Florida State by a combined margin of 71-24. Boston College's one win on the year came against Maine, an FCS opponent.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

