Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

Louisville Cardinals (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

- Weather Conditions: Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -14.5

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 5-2

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 28-14 on Oct. 23, 2021 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

The Cardinals captured their first home win of the season with their most complete game of the season, dominating USF 41-3 last Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns and 299 yards of total offense, while the defense held the Bulls to 158 yards of total offense.

Cunningham rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries — his third-straight 100- yard rushing performance and his 10th 100-yard game of his career. He completed 14-of-22 passes for 186 yards and his second passing touchdown this season.

The Cardinals rushed for a season high 283 yards and four touchdowns, averaging a hefty 6.2 yards per carry. Trevion Cooley ran for a season best 75 yards on 11 carries, while Tiyon Evans added 51 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Cardinals held USF to 48 yards on the ground on 35 carries and held them to 110 yards through the air.

The Cardinals forced three turnovers, including their first forced fumble of the year, with interceptions coming from Chandler Jones and Josh Minkins—the second of his career.

The Cardinals recorded three more sacks to increase their season total to 13, with Yaya Diaby increasing his sack total to 4.0 on the year. Diaby ranks in the top 20 in both sacks and tackles for loss. The senior is averaging 1.0 sacks per game and 1.5 tackles for loss per contest.

In the first half versus USF, quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for three touchdowns, making him only the third quarterback to handle that feat. Lamar Jackson accomplished it three times and Benny Russell did it once.

After being held to 137 yards in the season-opening loss to Syracuse, the Cardinals are 253.7 yards on the ground, including a season high 283 yards versus USF.

LB Yasir Abdullah moves up to sixth place on the school’s list for career games played with 52, while OL Caleb Chandler cracks the top 10 with his team leading 44th career start.

Punter Mark Vassett ranks ninth nationally and leads the ACC with an average of 46.3 yards per punt after four games.

Louisville has had at least two sacks in each of the first four games and 11 over the last three contests.

Boston College

Last week, Florida State returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and found the end zone on the next two series, making it 21-0 less than nine minutes into the game.

FSU led 31-0 at the half and 37-0 before Boston College got on the board with an Alex Broome touchdown reception from Phil Jurkovec.

The Eagles added a touchdown on their final drive as back-up quarterback Emmett Morehead connected with Joe Griffin for the first touchdown of their respective careers.

Phil Jurkovec has thrown 31 touchdowns in 20 games, the most by a BC quarterback in 20 career starts. He ranks fourth in completions (335) and passing yards (4,315) through the first 20 starts in his BC career.

With losses to Rutgers (9/3) and Virginia Tech (9/10), Boston College found itself at 0-2 for the first time since 2011 and just the second time since 1994.

BC has started a season 0-2 25 times, 12 of which were prior to 1950, and have finished .500 or better in six of the 13 occurrences since 1951; most recently a 7-4-1 campaign in 1994.

Linebacker Kam Arnold has started 15 of the last 16 games at linebacker. At Virginia Tech (9/10/22), Arnold made a career-high 12 tackles. He is second on BC with 27 tackles on the season.

Tight end George Takacs made seven catches for 84 yards in his BC debut against Rutgers (9/3). His yard total for the game surpassed his career receiving yard total with the Irish (78), while his seven catches were one behind his career total at ND (8). In week three, Takacs scored his first touchdown at BC and third of his career. He last scored in 2021 for ND vs. Stanford.

Boston College’s offensive line features five new starters in 2022 after all five linemen earned All-ACC recognition a year ago.

The Boston College secondary, known as “The Jungle”, ranked third in the country in 2021 with 173.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the second year in a row. Flowers became the 10th 2,000-yard receiver in BC history with an 11-yard touchdown vs. Rutgers (9/3). He current ranks fifth with 2,309 receiving yards. He is tied for fourth in BC career history with six career 100- yard receiving games.

The Eagles ranked 125th in total defense in 2019 and in two years under Jeff Hafley’s staff improved 97 spots to 28th in 2021, the second biggest jump in the country. BC gave up just 344.2 yards per game of total offense in 2021; a 134.5 ypg improvement over two years. Only Houston (166.3) had a bigger improvement over that period.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Boston College

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing white helmets and jerseys with red pants. Boston College uniforms TBD.

Additional Coverage

