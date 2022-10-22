Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pitt | Game 7

The Cardinals come out of the bye week with a showdown against the defending ACC champions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After heading into their bye week with momentum on their side, the Louisville football program returns to action this weekend, kicking off a three-game home stand against Pitt.

The Cardinals dug themselves into an early hole in their most recent game at Virginia, falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. But thanks to incredible bounce-back performances from backup quarterback Brock Domann and the defense, Louisville was able to storm back and win in convincing fashion, leaving Charlottesville with a 34-17 victory.

As for the Panthers, it has been a bit of an underwhelming season for the defending ACC champions. Their one matchup against a ranked opponent resulted in a 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee, and were stunned by Georgia Tech 26-21 in their conference opener, with both matchups coming at home.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Pitt Panthers (4-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

