Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

Pitt Panthers (4-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -2.5

- All-Time Series: Pitt leads 7-5

- Last Meeting: Pitt won 23-20 on Sept. 26, 2020 (Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Game Notes

Louisville

In his first career start, quarterback Brock Domann threw for a career high 275 yards and one score, while rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 road win over Virginia. The native of Colorado Springs, Colo., completed 17-of-30 passes and his 44-yard touchdown run on fourth down sparked the Cards from a 10-0 deficit in the 34-17 win over Virginia.

Domann’s 346 yards of total offense is the second highest total in a Louisville quarterback’s starting debut, 10 yards short of Mike Watkins’ 356 yards vs. Army in 1998. Only three Louisville quarterbacks have amassed 300 yards of total offense in their starting debut.

Wide receiver Tyler Hudson recorded his second 100-yard receiving game, catching seven passes for 101 yards and tight end Marshon Ford recorded four receptions for 93 yards and one score. Ford reached the endzone on a 32-yard pass from Domann for his 17th career touchdown reception.

The Cardinals nearly missed their fourth 200-yard rushing game of the season, totaling 198 yards and three scores in the win over Virginia. Trevion Cooley led the way with 77 yards and one score on a career high 18 carries.

The UofL defense yielded only six yards on the ground versus the Cavaliers, allowing an average of 0.2 yards per carry. It was the lowest total yards by a Louisville opponent since Boston College had -14 yards rushing on Oct. 24, 2015.

The Cardinals recorded seven more sacks and nine additional tackles for loss versus the Cavaliers to give them 23 sacks on the year through the first six games. Seven different players recorded a sack, including linebacker Monty Montgomery, who lead the way with 1.5 sacks and Mason Reiger who topped the team with 2.0 tackles for loss.

The Cardinals recorded a pair of interceptions for the third time this season and the third time in the last four games to up their season total to eight. Seven different players have recorded interceptions this season, with Jarvis Brownlee leading the team with two.

After being held to a season low two sacks in the season opener versus Syracuse, the Cardinals have recorded 21 sacks over the last five games, including a season best seven in the win at Virginia. The Cardinals have had at least three sacks in five of the six games.

Yasir Abdullah recorded a tackle for loss against Virginia to up his career total to 34.5, which places him seventh on the Louisville’s career list. He needs 0.5 more to move into a tie for sixth place on Louisville’s career list with 35.

Louisville scored 20 straight points after falling behind 10-0. Louisville won after trailing by double digits for the first time since coming back from a 14-0 deficit to beat Mississippi State 38-28 in the 2019 Music City Bowl.

Pitt

Pitt has won seven consecutive away games dating back to the 2020 season, its longest road winning streak since the Dan Marino-led teams of 1980- 82 won 13 consecutive away contests.

The Panthers boast the nation's second-longest active road game winning streak, trailing only Georgia's nine consecutive road wins.

Pitt last visited Louisville in 2011, when both teams were members of the Big East. The Panthers won that contest, 21-14. The Panthers have defeated Louisville in six of the last seven encounters overall.

Since 2015, Pat Narduzzi has directed Pitt to 37 victories in ACC play, the third-highest win total during that span. The Panthers trail only Clemson (57) and Miami (38).

The Panthers are 11-3 over their last 14 ACC contests dating back to the 2020 season.

Israel Abanikanda leads the entire country with an average of 186.17 all-purpose yards per contest.

In his last outing, the AllAmerica and Doak Walker Award candidate rushed for a Pitt-record 320 yards and six TDs against Virginia Tech.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Abanikanda joins LaDainian Tomlinson and Ricky Williams as the only players from current Power 5 programs to rush for 300 yards and score six rush touchdowns in a game over the last 25 seasons.

Pitt boasts a combined 180 starts on its offensive line. Offensive tackle Carter Warren leads Pitt's offensive linemen with 39 career starts.

In five starting assignments this season, Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,167 yards on 91-of-148 passing (62%). He has five touchdown passes against three interceptions. Slovis missed the Western Michigan game (Sept. 17) due to injury.

Under Pat Narduzzi, Pitt has produced a 100-yard receiver 31 times. The Panthers are 17-12 in games in which they have at least one 100-yard receiver during Narduzzi's tenure.

Pitt leads the ACC (tied) and ranks seventh nationally in defensive touchdowns with two. Marquis Williams had Pitt's most recent defensive TD on a 22-yard interception return at Western Michigan (Sept. 17). The other was M.J. Devonshire's game-winning 56-yard pick six against West Virginia (Sept. 1).

Under the direction of Pat Narduzzi (since 2015), Pitt has collected at least five sacks in a game 23 times. Pitt is 22-1 in those contests. Pitt had seven games last season (all victories) with at least five sacks.

Pitt ranks fourth in the ACC and 27th nationally in total defense, yielding 337.2 yards per contest. During Pat Narduzzi's tenure, Pitt has held an opponent under 250 yards 18 times.

The Panthers rank 25th nationally and sixth in the ACC with an average of 6.7 tackles for loss per game. Pitt has 40 total TFLs this season, compiling a season-high 11 against Georgia Tech (Oct. 1).

Pitt has compiled 19 total sacks this season, the third most in the ACC and 16th nationally. The Panthers' average of 3.17 sacks per game ranks third in the ACC and 12th nationally.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Pitt

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing white helmets and pants with red jerseys, Pitt will be wearing yellow helmets and pants with white jerseys.

