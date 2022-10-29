Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest | Game 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With momentum finally on their side and a win streak on the line, the Louisville football program continues their three-game home stand this weekend with No. 10 Wake Forest coming to town.

Louisville didn't have the greatest night offensively against Pitt, but made up for it with a fantastic defensive performance. They held the Panthers to a season-low 326 yards, forcing four turnovers in the process to come out on top with a 24-10 victory on homecoming week.

As for Wake Forest, they haven't skipped a beat after making it the the ACC Championship game last year. While an overtime loss to Clemson puts a damper on their chances to repeat as Atlantic Division champs, their offense continues to put up numbers courtesy of quarterback Sam Hartman, and the defense is trending in right direction.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

