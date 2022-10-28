Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, October 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 71F. Winds light and variable.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Wake Forest -4.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 6-3

- Last Meeting: Wake Forest won 37-34 on Oct. 2, 2021 (Truist Field - Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville’s defense forced a season-high four turnovers in their 24-10 over Pitt last weekend, the most since Syracuse committed four in a 56-10 win at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals have forced three or more turnovers in each of the last four games, the longest stretch since 2000. Louisville has totaled 16 turnovers this season, which ranks ninth in the nation and second in the ACC.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah led the Cardinals with seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass break-ups.

The UofL defense allowed 326 yards of total offense and limited Israel Abanikanda to 129 yards on 28 carries in the win over the Panthers. Louisville held Kedon Slovis to 16-of-29 passing for 158 yards and a pair of interceptions. The Panthers averaged just 4.9 yards per play and had just three passing plays of 15 or more yards and three rushes of 10 or more yards.

The Cardinals were held to a season low 312 yards of total offense and 122 yards rushing, which was also the lowest rushing total of the year. Trevion Cooley led the Cardinals with 75 yards on 11 carries and Malik Cunningham added 46 yards on nine carries.

Wide receiver Tyler Hudson caught a team-high five passes for 71 yards to bring his season total to 34 receptions for 484 yards. He’s had three or more catches in all seven games at Louisville and 11 for 151 yards in the last two games.

The Cardinals recorded a pair of interceptions for the third time this season and the third time in the last four games to up their season total to eight. Seven different players have recorded interceptions this season, with Jarvis Brownlee leading the team with two.

Tight end Marshon Ford moved up to second on Louisville’s career list for touchdown receptions by a tight end with his 17th TD catch. The native of Louisville, Ky., is up to ninth on Louisville’s career list for touchdown receptions at any position.

Linebacker Monty Montgomery ranks fourth in the nation in forced fumbles with three. The senior linebacker moved up to seventh on Louisville’s career list for fumbles forced.

Pittsburgh’s seven-game road winning streak was the second longest in the FBS prior to being snapped by Louisville late Saturday night.

Louisville ends a 24-game losing streak when trailing at the end of three quarters, outscoring Pittsburgh 17-0 in the fourth quarter for a 24-10 win. The last such win was 20-17 vs. Western Kentucky on Sept. 15, 2018.

Louisville’s 14-point win vs. Pittsburgh is its third largest victory margin when trailing at the end of three quarters, surpassed by the following two games: 44-12 win vs. Wake Forest on Nov. 12, 2016 (trailed 12- 10 after 3Q); 32-17 win vs. Drake on Nov. 13, 1965 (trailed 17-14 after 3Q).

Louisville has forced at least three turnovers in four straight games for the first time since a five-game stretch from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4, 2000.

After not recording an interception in the opening loss at Syracuse, the Cardinals registered 10 picks over the following six games

Wake Forest

With the win against Boston College, the Demon Deacons have now extended the conference’s second-longest bowl streak to seven-consecutive seasons.

Additionally the Demon Deacons have now been ranked in 21 consecutive polls which is tied for the sixth longest streak in the country and more than doubling the previous program record of eight-consecutive weeks.

After scoring 44 points in Week 1 vs. VMI, 45 points in Week 2 at Vanderbilt, 37 points in Week 3 vs. Liberty, 45 points in Week 4 vs. Clemson, 31 points in Week 5 at Florida State, 45 points in Week 6 vs. Army, 43 points in Week 8 vs. Boston College, Wake Forest’s 247 total points ranks as the second-highest mark in program history through seven games.

Seven games into the 2022 season, Wake Forest is averaging 41.4 points per game. This ranks 10th in the nation.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Wake Forest has scored 40- plus points in 21 of its 43 games (48.8 percent).

Since the start of the 2017 season, Wake Forest’s 167 touchdown passes are the most of any school in the ACC and that total ranks ninth nationally during that span. Additionally during that span, the Deacs 308 total touchdowns are the second-most in the ACC behind Clemson and rank 13th nationally.

North Carolina (155) and Clemson (155) trail the Deacs in passing touchdowns during that span entering Week 8.

The Tigers entered Week 8 with 380 total touchdowns and the Tar Heels trail the Deacs with 291.

R-Junior Sam Hartman shined against Boston College, finishing with 313 yards passing yards on 25-of-40, five passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

With the a six total touchdowns against Boston College, Hartman is tied for sixth in ACC history with 111 touchdowns responsible for in his career, just two away from Phillip Rivers for fifth. Additionally, he sits in third for career passing touchdowns with 93 in his career just two away from the top five.

Additionally, Hartman is in first as the FBS career-active leader in passing touchdowns while ranking 41st in FBS history.

Wake Forest saw their streak of 18-straight games with a forced turnover come to an end against No. 5 Clemson, but still has a +7 turnover margin on the season, heading into week eight.

Additionally, the Deacons have forced a turnover in 37 of their last 39 games dating back to Sept. 28, 2019. The only games without one vs. Clemson (9/24/22) & at Louisville (12/12/20).

Over the past seven seasons, Wake Forest has a combined +47 turnover margin. Only 2018 saw the Deacs finish with more turnovers lost than gained: Wake Forest Season Turnover M

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing white helmets and pants with red jerseys

Additional Coverage

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

