Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Stanford | Game 10
PALO ALTO, Calif. - The Louisville football program is coming out of their second and final bye week of the 2024 season, and heading out west to cap off their three-game road trip against ACC newcomer Stanford.
Following a bit of a midseason slump where they dropped three games in a four-game span, the Cardinals are starting to surge in a positive direction. They were able to mount a 20-point comeback at Boston College for a 31-27 win, then most recently took down Clemson 33-21 in Death Valley for their first ever win over the Tigers.
As for the Cardinal, year two of the Troy Taylor era has not gone the way many have hoped it would. Stanford took down Syracuse in their first ever conference game as a member of the ACC, but have lost six consecutive games since. The average margin of defeat in Stanford's losing streak has been 26.0 points.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardianl (2-7, 1-5 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of Stanford Stadium: Bob Drebin/isiphotos.com via The Stanford Daily)
