Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 2

The Cardinals host the Dukes in their first primetime matchup of the season.

Matthew McGavic

L&N Stadium
University of Louisville Athletics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After starting their 2025 season with a blowout takedown of in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, the Louisville football program now has a short turnaround in store, as James Madison makes their way to L&N Stadium for a primetime showdown.

Louisville got off to an explosive start to the year, coming out on top of the Colonels with a resounding 51-17 victory. The Cardinals put 542 total yards of offense, including 373 in the first half, while holding EKU to just 150 yards total. RB Isaac Brown had 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, WR Caullin Lacy had a 93-yard punt return touchdown, and DE Clev Lubin had a pair of sacks.

As for the Dukes, they got off to and equally as explosive start to their 2025 campaign, taking down Weber State 45-10 in their opener. QB Alonza Barnett III threw for a touchdown and ran for one, running backs George Pettaway and Wayne Knight combined for 188 rushing yards, and JMU's defense snagged three interceptions and broke up six more pass attempts

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

James Madison Dukes (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed

(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

