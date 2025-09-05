Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After starting their 2025 season with a blowout takedown of in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, the Louisville football program now has a short turnaround in store, as James Madison makes their way to L&N Stadium for a primetime showdown.
Louisville got off to an explosive start to the year, coming out on top of the Colonels with a resounding 51-17 victory. The Cardinals put 542 total yards of offense, including 373 in the first half, while holding EKU to just 150 yards total. RB Isaac Brown had 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, WR Caullin Lacy had a 93-yard punt return touchdown, and DE Clev Lubin had a pair of sacks.
As for the Dukes, they got off to and equally as explosive start to their 2025 campaign, taking down Weber State 45-10 in their opener. QB Alonza Barnett III threw for a touchdown and ran for one, running backs George Pettaway and Wayne Knight combined for 188 rushing yards, and JMU's defense snagged three interceptions and broke up six more pass attempts
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
James Madison Dukes (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky