Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Pitt | Game 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day is finally here. The Louisville football program will face their toughest test of the young 2025, hitting the road for the first time this year to tale on Pitt in their ACC opener.
While the Cardinals have still yet to face a power conference team this season, they've looked good so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. They earned a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison and most recently a three-phase 40-17 win against Bowling Green.
Not only have they won their first three games by a combined score of 119-48, it's the first time in program history that they have started a season 3-0 for three straight years.
As for the Panthers, they had a hot start to the season before running into a bump in the road. Facing Duquesne and Central Michigan to start the season, Pitt won both in blowout fashion, out-scoring the Dukes and Chippewas by a combined 106 to 26 points. However, they most recently traveled to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl, and were dealt a 31-24 overtime loss by West Virginia.
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Acrisure Stadium: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky