Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Cal | Game 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home to L&N Stadium after having to fight back for a victory at Virginia Tech, the Louisville football program is welcoming one of the two West Coast ACC teams to the Derby City, with Cal making the trek from Berkeley to take on the Cards.
This past weekend, Louisville had to pull themselves out of another hole. Trailing 16-7 at halftime, the Cardinals scored three unanswered touchdowns to escape Lane Stadium with a 28-16 win. UofL ran for 231 yards, while holding VT to just 240 yards of offense.
As for the Golden Bears, it has been a bit of an up-and-down season up to their point. Cal started the year at 3-0, including getting a win against Minnesota, but have dropped four of their last six since then. They most recently fell 31-21 to Virginia, getting out-gained 456 yards to 263 - including only eight rushing yards.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Cal Golden Bears (5-4, 2-3 ACC) at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
