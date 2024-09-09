Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is heading into their first of two bye weeks, and now they know when exactly they will be doing battle with Georgia Tech in their ACC opener.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 21 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2, with the designation coming after the week three games.
Both Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-1 ACC) have seen early success that has vaulted them into the AP Top 25. While the Yellow Jackets have already fallen back out, the Cardinals are still holding strong.
While they have faced inferior opponents, it's been a dominant start to the season for Louisville. Against Austin Peay and Jacksonville State, the Cardinals have out-scored them by a combined 111 points to 14, and out-gained them 1,181 yards to 396.
As for Georgia Tech, they had an incredibly hot start to the season. They took down No. 10 Florida State in their opener, and followed that up with a win over Georgia State to jump into the AP Top 25. But most recently, the Jackets saw their undefeated start come to and end following a 31-28 road loss at Syracuse.
Next Saturday will be the fourht all-time meeting between the two programs, with Georgia Tech owning a 2-1 advantage. Louisville won their previous meeting last season down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, pulling out a 39-34 come-from-behind win in the Aflac Kickoff game.
Louisville heads into their first of two bye weeks this weekend.
(Photo of Jamari Thrash: John David Mercer - Imagn Images)
