Louisville QB Harrison Bailey to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a dominating performance in the Sun Bowl, Harrison Bailey is using that as a springboad to find his next home.
The Louisville quarterback, who started for the Cardinals against Washington earlier this week after Tyler Shough opted out, announced Friday that he plans to enter his name into the transfer portal.
"I want to thank the University of Louisville, my coaches, teammates, the city and everyone at the university for all the support and memories. I am very grateful for my time in Louisville," Bailey said in a post to Twitter/X.
Making his first start since his true freshman campaign at Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound signal caller did not disappoint against the Huskies on New Year's Eve. He went 16-of-25 for 164 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing twice for 17 yards. He helped guide Louisville to a 35-34 victory for the Cardinals' first bowl win under head coach Jeff Brohm, and was named the Sun Bowl MVP
The Marietta, Ga. native originally joined Louisville ahead of the 2023 season as a walk-on, and served as the primary backup during his two years as a Cardinal. He made just five regular season appearance during that time, going 3-of-5 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in 2023 against Murray State, then 2-of-2 for 28 yards this year vs. Jacksonville State.
Bailey spent the first two years of his collegiate career with Tennessee, but also saw limited time with the Volunteers. He was 48-for-68 for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in six appearances during his true freshman campaign. However, he went on to make just one appearance in 2021, going 3-for-7 for 16 yards against Tennessee Tech, before entering the portal during UT’s bye week.
He went on to spend the 2022 season with UNLV. Making appearances in six games, he went 30-for-58 for 318 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. His best performance came when he went 16-of-27 for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-22 comeback win against Nevada.
Bailey is the second Louisville player to announce that he will enter the transfer portal following the Sun Bowl, following linebacker Jurriente Davis, and the 17th overall. The winter transfer portal window for the Cardinals closes on Jan. 5.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Harrison Bailey: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky