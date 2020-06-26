Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named a Second-Team Preseason All-American

The offseason hype continues to build for the University of Louisville football program, as running back Javian Hawkins was named a 2020 Second-Team Preseason All-American by The Sporting News on Thursday.

Alabama's Najee Harris was also named a Second-Team selection at running back, with Clemson's Travis Etienne & Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard earning First-Team honors. Hawkins is the only Louisville player to crack the list.

After appearing in just three games and carrying the ball one time for seven yards before taking a redshirt in 2018, he exploded onto the scene for his redshirt freshman year.

In 2019, 5-foot-9 & 196-pound Titusville, FL native ranked seventh in the nation in rushing with 1,525 yards as well as nine touchdowns. He not only broke the freshman rushing record for a running back held by Victor Anderson, but also the school single-season rushing record for a running back held by Howard Stevens. He was named a Freshman All-American and also earned Second Team All-ACC Honors.

“It shows that hard work does pay off,” Hawkins said after being named a Freshman All-American last season. “There have always been goals to have fun and be great.”

Hawkins was part of a Louisville offense that ranked 24th in total offense (447.3 YPG) and 30th in scoring offense (33.1 PPG). He and wide receiver Tutu Atwell were also the first 1,000 yard RB/WR combo for the Cardinals in 20 years.

