Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named a Second-Team Preseason All-American

Matthew McGavic

The offseason hype continues to build for the University of Louisville football program, as running back Javian Hawkins was named a 2020 Second-Team Preseason All-American by The Sporting News on Thursday.

Alabama's Najee Harris was also named a Second-Team selection at running back, with Clemson's Travis Etienne & Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard earning First-Team honors. Hawkins is the only Louisville player to crack the list.

After appearing in just three games and carrying the ball one time for seven yards before taking a redshirt in 2018, he exploded onto the scene for his redshirt freshman year.

In 2019, 5-foot-9 & 196-pound Titusville, FL native ranked seventh in the nation in rushing with 1,525 yards as well as nine touchdowns. He not only broke the freshman rushing record for a running back held by Victor Anderson, but also the school single-season rushing record for a running back held by Howard Stevens. He was named a Freshman All-American and also earned Second Team All-ACC Honors.

Related: Ranking Javian Hawkins' games in 2019

“It shows that hard work does pay off,” Hawkins said after being named a Freshman All-American last season. “There have always been goals to have fun and be great.”

Hawkins was part of a Louisville offense that ranked 24th in total offense (447.3 YPG) and 30th in scoring offense (33.1 PPG). He and wide receiver Tutu Atwell were also the first 1,000 yard RB/WR combo for the Cardinals in 20 years.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville offers Class of 2021 SF Alex Fudge

The four-star prospect from Jacksonville is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG JD Davison

The five-star prospect from Alabama includes the Louisville men's basketball program in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to August 31

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period for the fourth time, this time to August 31.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guards Dylan Andrews & Bruce Thornton

The Louisville men's basketball program has extended scholarship offers to two more Class of 2022 prospects, this time to point guards Dylan Andrews & Bruce Thornton.

Matthew McGavic

Returning to Louisville was No Easy Decision for Adam Elliott

Senior left-handed pitcher Adam Elliott will be returning for a fifth season with the Louisville Baseball program, but it was not a decision that he made lightly.

Matthew McGavic

Luke Smith's return to Louisville outweighed professional ball

Right-hander wants to compete for Friday night spot in the starting rotation

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Jalen Washington

The five-star prospect from Gary, Indiana is the latest to officially receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

John Michael Hayden growing in second year as head coach

Louisville reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament in head coach's first season

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OLB Prince Kollie

The four-star prospect from Tennessee has updated his list of top schools, with Louisville Football still remaining.

Matthew McGavic

What El Ellis brings to the table for Louisville

The third addition to Chris Mack's 2021 recruiting class, here's what JUCO point guard El Ellis brings to the table for the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic