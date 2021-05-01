Report: Louisville RB Javian Hawkins Signs UDFA Deal with Falcons

The former Cardinals speed back is heading to Atlanta after going undrafted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Hawkins was one of seven Cardinals to go undrafted this year, joining tight end Ean Pfeifer, defensive lineman Jared Goldwire, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, cornerback Marlon Character and safety Isaiah Hayes.

While his speed and top-tier elusiveness made him an enticing draft prospect, one of which drew comparisons to some of the shiftier backs in the NFL, his 5-foot-8 and 183-pound frame was viewed as a significant drawback. He was generally regarded as an early day three pick.

Despite opting out of the 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound back burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach last season. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

The Cardinals had two players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft: wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick.

