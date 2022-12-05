Skip to main content

Watch: Louisville AD Josh Heird Talks Scott Satterfield's Departure for Cincinnati

The athletic director for the Cardinals discussed their head football coach's decision to leave for the Bearcats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville is now in the market for a new football head coach.

On Monday, it was announced that Scott Satterfield had left the Cardinals for the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who left the Bearcats to take the vacant position at Wisconsin last week.

"We're grateful for Scott and his dedication to our program," athletic director Josh Heird said. "We wish him and his family well as they move on to the University of Cincinnati."

In four seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals. Satterfield went 25-24 including a 7-5 mark this season. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

"This is, in my mind, a great opportunity for us to find the next leader of this of this football program," Heird said. "I think this is one of the better jobs in the country, and we are going to do everything we can to find the best leader for this football program. One that will work well with the department, university and the community."

Following Satterfield's departure for Cincinnati, Heird and newly named interim head coach Deion Branch took time to meet with the media. He discussed the timeline leading up to Satterfield's decision to move on, what he is looking for in a candidate, the decision to select Branch as the interim and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

(Photo of Josh Heird: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

