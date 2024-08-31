Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Governors.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) celebrates his touchdown during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) celebrates his touchdown during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program kicked off their 2024 season with authority, racing past FCS foe Austin Peay to secure a commanding 62-0 shutout victory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improves to 58-42-6 in season openers, including 37-18-3 at home and 13-5 at L&N Stadium.
  • Louisville opens the season with a shutout for the first time since a 28-0 win vs. Kentucky in 2004 and 14th time overall.
  • The Cards register their 97th shutout victory and eight largest margin of victory in a shutout.
  • The 62-point margin of victory is Louisville's largest since a 72-0 win vs. Florida International in 2013.
  • Louisville extends its streak of holding opponents scoreless on their first possession to 19 games.
  • The Cardinals offense amasses 571 yards, the fifth highest total in a season opener.
  • Louisville nets a 465-yard margin in total offense, sixth largest in program history.
  • Louisville improves to 37-7 vs. FCS teams, including a 25-game winning streak.
  • The Cards log 7 sacks, the most since getting 7 vs. Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl, and 14 tackles for loss, the most since an equal number vs. Kent State in 2017.
  • Louisville blocks two kicks in a game for the first time since doing so vs. Cincinnati in 2004.
  • Louisville allows only 106 yards of offense, the lowest total since holding Murray State to 80 yards in 2017 and the lowest in a season opener since Indiana State had 101 yards in 2009.
  • Four players score a touchdown in their UofL debut for the first time since 1912 when the Cards played their first game in program history.
  • Louisville quarterbacks complete passes to 15 different receivers, the most since 16 players caught a pass vs. Charlotte in 2016.
  • Jeff Brohm becomes the first Louisville coach to win his first two season openers since Bobby Petrino won his first five from 2003 to 2006 and 2014.
  • Louisville scores at least 30 points for the seventh time in eight home games under Brohm.
  • Brohm improves to 11-4 at Louisville and 77-48 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Tyler Shough was 18-of-24 passing for 232 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, playing only the first half. Shough tied Browning Nagle's school record for most TD passes in a UofL starting debut with four. Shough's 232 yards passing was the highest first-half total for a QB in his UofL starting debut since Jay Gruden threw for 234 yards in the first half vs. WKU in 1986.
  • RB Issac Brown led Louisville rushers with 123 yards and a TD on five carries and added one reception for nine yards. Brown had the highest rushing total in program history by a freshman in his first game. Brown became the first Louisville true freshman to rush for a TD since Keyjuan Brown did so vs. Murray State early last season.
  • RB Duke Watson rushed for 86 yards and a TD on six carries. Watson and Brown are the third and fourth UofL true freshmen to rush for a TD in a season opener since 1970, following Larry Stricklin in 1985 and Anthony Allen in 2006.
  • RB Maurice Turner made his first career start, rushing for 27 yards on four carries to go with an eight-yard reception.
  • WR Ja'Corey Brooks had seven receptions for 83 yards and a TD in his first game as a Cardinal.
  • WR Jadon Thompson scored two TDs on three receptions for 44 yards.
  • DL Ashton Gillotte logged one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, four tackles, and one QB hurry. Gillotte got his 23rd career sack to move into a tie with Marcus Jones for 9th place on Louisville's career sacks list. Gillotte logged his 32nd career TFL to move into a tie with Donovan Arp, Lorenzo Mauldin, and Otis Wilson for 9th place on UofL's career TFL list.
  • DL Tramel Logan had two sacks for 27 yards and a forced fumble.
  • DB Devin Neal and LB Dan Foster, Jr. each blocked a punt for the first blocked kick of their college career.
  • LB T.J. Capers returned an interception 29 yards in his collegiate debut, the first Louisville player to do so since TreSean Smith vs. Purdue in 2017.

Gallery:

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25)
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville Cardinals defensive end Tramel Logan (19) sacks Austin Peay Governors quarterback Mason Garcia (12)
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive end Tramel Logan (19) sacks Austin Peay Governors quarterback Mason Garcia (12) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville Cardinals celebrate another touchdown
Louisville Cardinals celebrate another touchdown during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (81) runs the ball
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (81) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville Cardinals take the field ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors
Louisville Cardinals take the field ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) runs the ball
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) runs the ball down the field during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) catches the ball
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) catches the ball during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) runs the ball
Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) runs the ball down the field during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball down the field during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) celebrates
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) celebrates his touchdown during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs down the field
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs down the field through Austin Peay Governors defensive back Cinque Williams (4) hold during their game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Tramel Logan (19) tackles Austin Peay Governors quarterback Mason Garcia (12)
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Tramel Logan (19) tackles Austin Peay Governors quarterback Mason Garcia (12) during their game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) returns a fumble recovery
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) returns a fumble recovery against Austin Peay Governors offensive lineman Chinazo Obobi (55) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Peay Governors running back O'Shaan Allison (0) runs the ball against Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry (10)
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Austin Peay Governors running back O'Shaan Allison (0) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) avoids the tackle
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) avoids the tackle of Austin Peay Governors linebacker Dion Hunter (44) to run for a touchdown during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville Cardinals warms up ahead of their game
Louisville Cardinals warms up ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Austin Peay Governors defensive back Jesse Johnson III (1) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes and the Courier-Journal's Claire Grant.

