Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program kicked off their 2024 season with authority, racing past FCS foe Austin Peay to secure a commanding 62-0 shutout victory.
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 58-42-6 in season openers, including 37-18-3 at home and 13-5 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville opens the season with a shutout for the first time since a 28-0 win vs. Kentucky in 2004 and 14th time overall.
- The Cards register their 97th shutout victory and eight largest margin of victory in a shutout.
- The 62-point margin of victory is Louisville's largest since a 72-0 win vs. Florida International in 2013.
- Louisville extends its streak of holding opponents scoreless on their first possession to 19 games.
- The Cardinals offense amasses 571 yards, the fifth highest total in a season opener.
- Louisville nets a 465-yard margin in total offense, sixth largest in program history.
- Louisville improves to 37-7 vs. FCS teams, including a 25-game winning streak.
- The Cards log 7 sacks, the most since getting 7 vs. Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl, and 14 tackles for loss, the most since an equal number vs. Kent State in 2017.
- Louisville blocks two kicks in a game for the first time since doing so vs. Cincinnati in 2004.
- Louisville allows only 106 yards of offense, the lowest total since holding Murray State to 80 yards in 2017 and the lowest in a season opener since Indiana State had 101 yards in 2009.
- Four players score a touchdown in their UofL debut for the first time since 1912 when the Cards played their first game in program history.
- Louisville quarterbacks complete passes to 15 different receivers, the most since 16 players caught a pass vs. Charlotte in 2016.
- Jeff Brohm becomes the first Louisville coach to win his first two season openers since Bobby Petrino won his first five from 2003 to 2006 and 2014.
- Louisville scores at least 30 points for the seventh time in eight home games under Brohm.
- Brohm improves to 11-4 at Louisville and 77-48 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 18-of-24 passing for 232 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, playing only the first half. Shough tied Browning Nagle's school record for most TD passes in a UofL starting debut with four. Shough's 232 yards passing was the highest first-half total for a QB in his UofL starting debut since Jay Gruden threw for 234 yards in the first half vs. WKU in 1986.
- RB Issac Brown led Louisville rushers with 123 yards and a TD on five carries and added one reception for nine yards. Brown had the highest rushing total in program history by a freshman in his first game. Brown became the first Louisville true freshman to rush for a TD since Keyjuan Brown did so vs. Murray State early last season.
- RB Duke Watson rushed for 86 yards and a TD on six carries. Watson and Brown are the third and fourth UofL true freshmen to rush for a TD in a season opener since 1970, following Larry Stricklin in 1985 and Anthony Allen in 2006.
- RB Maurice Turner made his first career start, rushing for 27 yards on four carries to go with an eight-yard reception.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks had seven receptions for 83 yards and a TD in his first game as a Cardinal.
- WR Jadon Thompson scored two TDs on three receptions for 44 yards.
- DL Ashton Gillotte logged one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, four tackles, and one QB hurry. Gillotte got his 23rd career sack to move into a tie with Marcus Jones for 9th place on Louisville's career sacks list. Gillotte logged his 32nd career TFL to move into a tie with Donovan Arp, Lorenzo Mauldin, and Otis Wilson for 9th place on UofL's career TFL list.
- DL Tramel Logan had two sacks for 27 yards and a forced fumble.
- DB Devin Neal and LB Dan Foster, Jr. each blocked a punt for the first blocked kick of their college career.
- LB T.J. Capers returned an interception 29 yards in his collegiate debut, the first Louisville player to do so since TreSean Smith vs. Purdue in 2017.
