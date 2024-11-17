Highlights and Notes: Stanford 38, Louisville 35
The highlights and team/player notes from the Cardinals' loss to the Cardinal.
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Even with momentum on their side after taking down Clemson, that didn't stop the Louisville football program from suffering one of their worst losses in program history, falling 38-35 at Stanford.
Team Notes:
- Louisville loses its first meeting vs. Stanford.
- Louisville falls to 0-2-2 in games played in California.
- Louisville loses its fourth game of the season by 7 points or less.
- Louisville's offensive line holds its third consecutive opponent and fifth this season without a sack. Stanford ends Louisville's eight-game winning streak when the Cards do not allow a sack.
- Louisville has 6 sacks, its most vs. an FBS opponent since logging 7 vs. Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl.
- Louisville ended a 7-game streak without forcing an interception, its longest streak since at least 1942.
- Louisville has two receivers with 100 yards for the 24th time and the first time since the Western Kentucky game in 2020.
- Louisville has two receivers and a rusher with 100 yards for the 10th time and the first time since the Boston College game in 2019.
- Louisville drops to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.
- Jeff Brohm falls to 16-8 at Louisville and 82-52 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 26-of-39 passing for 270 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.
- RB Duke Watson led all rushers with 11 carries for 117 yards and 3 TDs, taking his season total to 6 TDs scored. Watson has the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. Watson is the first true freshman to rush for 3 TDs in a game since Elmer Collina did it vs. Eastern Kentucky in 1955. Watson is the first true freshman in program history to rush for at least 100 yards and 3 TDs in a game. Watson scored on a 68-yard run, his longest gain of the season.
- RB Donald Chaney had 6 carries for 21 yards.
- WR Chris Bell led Louisville receivers with 9 receptions for 112 yards and 1 TD.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks had 9 receptions for 104 yards, notching his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season.
- LB T.J. Quinn led the Louisville defense with a career-high 13 tackles, 4 of which were solo, and added 0.5 tackle for loss.
- DB Corey Thornton had a season-high 6 tackles, including 4 solo stops, to go with his first interception of the season and a pass breakup.
- LB Dan Foster Jr. had a season-high 6 tackles, 2 of which were solo, including his first career sack.
- DB Tayon Holloway had 3 tackles, including 2 solo stops and his first career sack.
- DL Thor Griffith had 3 tackles, 2 of which were solo, and his second sack of the season.
- DL Ashton Gillotte had 2 tackles, including 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 quarterback hurry. Gillotte moves up to 4th on the Louisville career list for QBHs with 18.
- DL Jared Dawson had 2 tackles, 1 solo, his fourth sack of the season, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
- DL Tramel Logan had his fourth sack of the season.
- DL Rene Konga had his first sack of the season.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 64th game to extend his program record for games played.
- Puryear made his fifth straight start and the 19th of his career while logging 3 tackles, 1 of which was solo, and a pass breakup.
(Photo of Ashton Daniels: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
