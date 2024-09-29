Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' loss vs. the Fighting Irish.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown with Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) defending during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown with Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) defending during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Playing in their first road game of the young 2024 season, the Louisville football program was unable to get out of their own way against Notre Dame, suffering a 31-24 up in Notre Dame Stadium.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville falls to 2-3 vs. Notre Dame, including 1-2 at Notre Dame Stadium.
  • Louisville commits its first turnovers of the season, losing two fumbles and throwing an interception, after avoiding turnovers through Game 3 for the first time in program history.
  • Louisville allows an opponent to score on its opening drive for the first time since the Clemson game in 2022, ending a streak of 21 games.
  • Both teams go scoreless in the third quarter, marking Louisville's first scoreless quarter of the season and ending the Cards' streak of 20 straight quarters with a score.
  • Louisville outgains Notre Dame 395 yards to 280 and logs 19 first downs while allowing 11.
  • Jeff Brohm moves to 13-5 at Louisville and 79-49 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Tyler Shough was 24-of-41 passing for 264 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 interception to go with 36 yards rushing on 5 carries. Shough set a new school record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, avoiding interceptions for his first 86 passes at Louisville. Mike Watkins set the previous record of 83 passes from 1997 to 2001. Shough completed passes to nine different receivers.
  • WR Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with 5 receptions for 71 yards and 2 TDs.
  • WR Caullin Lacy returned from injury to see his first action as a Louisville player, catching 5 passes for 71 yards and rushing once for 1 yard.
  • RB Isaac Brown led all players with 13 carries for 72 yards to go with 4 receptions for 23 yards and a TD. Brown is Louisville's first true freshman to catch a TD pass since Ahmari Huggins-Bruce vs. Duke in 2021.
  • LB Stanquan Clark led the defense with 8 tackles, including 6 solo stops and a tackle for loss. Clark registered his second career forced fumble, setting up the Cards for a 9-yard TD drive.
  • LB T.J. Capers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, leading to Louisville's first TD. He also had a solo tackle.
  • LB T.J. Quinn logged the first solo sack of his career to go with a season-high 7 tackles, including 4 solo stops and a tackle for loss.
  • K Brock Travelstead broke his own school record for longest field goal made by connecting from 56 yards to pull Louisville within a TD early in the fourth quarter.
  • DE Ramon Puryear played in his 56th game, seventh most on the Louisville career list, and had a solo tackle.

Gallery:

Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark (1) disrupts a catch and tackles Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5)
Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark (1) disrupts a catch and tackles Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard,
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, center, flies through the air while being tackled during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough (9) gets his pass off before being tackled
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough (9) gets his pass off before being tackled during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville linebacker Antonio Watts tackles Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1)
Louisville linebacker Antonio Watts tackles Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown
Louisville wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown with Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) defending during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals kicker Brock Travelstead (38) celebrates after a fourth quarter field goal
Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals kicker Brock Travelstead (38) celebrates after a fourth quarter field goal against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) celebrates a turnover
Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) celebrates a turnover during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Michael Clubb - South Bend Tribune

Published
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

