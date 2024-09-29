Highlights, Photos and Notes: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Playing in their first road game of the young 2024 season, the Louisville football program was unable to get out of their own way against Notre Dame, suffering a 31-24 up in Notre Dame Stadium.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville falls to 2-3 vs. Notre Dame, including 1-2 at Notre Dame Stadium.
- Louisville commits its first turnovers of the season, losing two fumbles and throwing an interception, after avoiding turnovers through Game 3 for the first time in program history.
- Louisville allows an opponent to score on its opening drive for the first time since the Clemson game in 2022, ending a streak of 21 games.
- Both teams go scoreless in the third quarter, marking Louisville's first scoreless quarter of the season and ending the Cards' streak of 20 straight quarters with a score.
- Louisville outgains Notre Dame 395 yards to 280 and logs 19 first downs while allowing 11.
- Jeff Brohm moves to 13-5 at Louisville and 79-49 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 24-of-41 passing for 264 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 interception to go with 36 yards rushing on 5 carries. Shough set a new school record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, avoiding interceptions for his first 86 passes at Louisville. Mike Watkins set the previous record of 83 passes from 1997 to 2001. Shough completed passes to nine different receivers.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with 5 receptions for 71 yards and 2 TDs.
- WR Caullin Lacy returned from injury to see his first action as a Louisville player, catching 5 passes for 71 yards and rushing once for 1 yard.
- RB Isaac Brown led all players with 13 carries for 72 yards to go with 4 receptions for 23 yards and a TD. Brown is Louisville's first true freshman to catch a TD pass since Ahmari Huggins-Bruce vs. Duke in 2021.
- LB Stanquan Clark led the defense with 8 tackles, including 6 solo stops and a tackle for loss. Clark registered his second career forced fumble, setting up the Cards for a 9-yard TD drive.
- LB T.J. Capers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, leading to Louisville's first TD. He also had a solo tackle.
- LB T.J. Quinn logged the first solo sack of his career to go with a season-high 7 tackles, including 4 solo stops and a tackle for loss.
- K Brock Travelstead broke his own school record for longest field goal made by connecting from 56 yards to pull Louisville within a TD early in the fourth quarter.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 56th game, seventh most on the Louisville career list, and had a solo tackle.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Michael Clubb - South Bend Tribune
